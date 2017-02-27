John O'Hurley to Bring A MAN WITH STANDARDS to Cafe Carlyle This Spring

Award-winning actor/singer John O'Hurley makes his Café Carlyle debut, March 28 - April 8.

A Man With Standards is his 90-minute retrospective on the songs of the Great American Songbook along with musings from his eclectic life and career.

"I was lucky enough to grow up surrounded by the sounds of The Standards," he quips, "and I was lucky enough to grow up in the presence of gentlemen who had Standards."

A Man With Standards is both humorous and poignant, bringing back the sounds of nostalgia in the voice of one of America's greatest storytellers. John delights his audiences with the colorful stories and songs of his youth as well as revisiting his unforgettable moments on Seinfeld and Dancing With The Stars.

Performances will take place Tuesday - Saturday at 8:45pm and Saturday at 10:45pm. Reservations made by phone at 212.744.1600 are $85 ($135 for premium seating, $75 for bar seating) Tuesday - Thursday & Saturday late show; $110 ($160 for premium seating, $85 for bar seating) on Friday and Saturday. Reservations can also be made online via Ticketweb. Café Carlyle is located in The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel (35 East 76th Street, at Madison Avenue).

John O'Hurley has catapulted into one of television's busiest and most versatile actor/show host, Broadway star, and advertising hero as well as being a New York Times best-selling author and Billboard chart-topping composer. O'Hurley is best known as J. Peterman on Seinfeld - which is now the #1 syndicated show in the world and can be seen in 85 countries. John won a Screen Actors Guild Award for his work on Seinfeld. It was O'Hurley's unique portrayal of the wry and witty J. Peterman that led to dozens of advertising campaigns for companies earning him multiple advertising and marketing industry awards. Later, he captured America's heart with his turn on Season 1 of Dancing with the Stars, where he officially won the ABC series with the highly contested "Dance Off" and was named one of People Magazine's "Sexiest Men Alive".

O'Hurley is now the regular host of NBC Sports' highest rated yearly program, The National Dog Show presented by Purina, a Thanksgiving tradition to 22 million viewers. He was also host of the long-time popular game shows Family Feud and To Tell The Truth. One of the most recognizable voices in entertainment, he is the voice of many animated characters like King Neptune on SpongeBob SquarePants and the Mayor on Disney's hit Phineas and Ferb. On Broadway and on stages across the country, he is best known for his many performances as King Arthur on Monty Python's Spamalot and his continuing portrayal of slick lawyer, Billy Flynn in the Broadway legend Chicago. As a composer/pianist, both of his albums Secrets From The Lake and Peace Of Our Minds have reached the Billboard charts. His unusual versatility as both entertainer and businessman continues to be the focus of many features in magazines like Business Week and Time Magazine. In addition, life imitates art for him as John is now the business partner of the J. Peterman Company, along with the real J. Peterman. In 2012, he was awarded the Ellis Island Medal of Honor in recognition for his accomplishments in the Arts and Philanthropy

Originally opened in 1955, Café Carlyle is New York City's bastion of classic cabaret entertainment, a place where audiences experience exceptional performers at close range in an exceedingly elegant setting. Since composer Richard Rodgers moved in as The Carlyle's first tenant, music has been an essential part of The Carlyle experience. No place is that more evident than in the Café Carlyle.

Café Carlyle is known for talents including Woody Allen, who regularly appears on Monday evenings to play with the Eddy Davis New Orleans jazz band. For three decades, Café Carlyle was synonymous with the legendary Bobby Short, who thrilled sell-out crowds for 36 years. His spirit lives on through the music at Café Carlyle.

Continuing the tradition of the 1930s supper club, Café Carlyle features original murals created by French artist Marcel Vertès, the Oscar-winning art director of the 1952 Moulin Rouge.

