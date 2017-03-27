Hamilton
VIDEO: To the Revolution! HAMILTON Tour Celebrates Opening Night

Mar. 27, 2017  

The tour cast of Broadway's revolutionary hit, "Hamilton" celebrated the official opening of night of the show's first national tour in San Francisco last week. See cast members, including Broadway favorite, Joshua Henry, telling the story of their exciting opening night in the video below.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary.

Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.

