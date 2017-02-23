Natalie Douglas, Joe Iconis, Molly Pope, SPAMILTON and More Among 2017 MAC Award Nominees

The Manhattan Association of Cabarets & Clubs (MAC) has announced the 2017 MAC Award nominees.

The nominees, in a majority of the categories, were determined by votes cast by the active MAC membership. The MAC Board of Directors selected the nominees for Show of the Year. Special committees selected the nominees in the Ensemble Instrumentalist, Piano Bar Instrumentalist, Piano Bar Singing Entertainer (Female; Male), Recording (LaMott Friedman), Major Recording, Restaurant/Lounge Entertainer, Technical Director, Song and Comedy/Novelty Song categories.

The names of the songwriters in the Song and Comedy/Novelty Song categories are being withheld during the voting period, but will be announced publicly as soon as the voting period concludes.

The Hanson Award, presented by the Board of Directors to a performer who has done excellent work over a sustained period of time and has not yet been recognized with a MAC Award nomination, will be awarded to Ira Lee COLLINGS. As previously announced, Michele Lee will receive the 2017 Lifetime Achievement Award, Ken Starrett will receive the 2017 Board of Directors Award, and Joseph Macchia/CABARET CARES will receive the 2017 Ruth Kurtzman Benefit Series Award.

The winners will be revealed as the envelopes are opened live at the 31st Annual MAC Awards on Tuesday, March 28 at 7:00 pm at B.B. King Blues Club & Grill in New York City. Until that moment, only the independent accountants know who the winners are. The winners in certain categories will perform live at the show. All nominees in those categories are rehearsed in advance so they are prepared to perform in the event they are the winner.

The MAC Awards ceremony is produced by Julie Miller and directed by Lennie Watts, with musical direction by Tracy Stark. The event is open to the public. Tickets are available at www.macnyc.com or at www.brownpapertickets.com.

The 2017 MAC Award Nominees:

FEMALE VOCALIST

Celia Berk

Manhattan Serenade

Metropolitan Room

Sally Darling

Totally Noël

Don't Tell Mama

Meg Flather

Portraits; Carly and Me

Don't Tell Mama

Josephine Sanges

Haven't We Met?; To Ann, with Love

Metropolitan Room, Don't Tell Mama

Lisa Viggiano

Night in the City

Don't Tell Mama, Laurie Beechman

MALE VOCALIST

Bob Diamond

The Gift of Love

Don't Tell Mama

Richard Holbrook

Richard Sings Rodgers with a Lot of Heart; Always December: A Holiday Musical Celebration

Metropolitan Room, Don't Tell Mama

JEFF MACAULEY

Mwah! The Dinah Shore Show; It Was Me; Le Grand Tour

Metropolitan Room

Stearns Matthews

Me and the Gersh-twins

Laurie Beechman, Metropolitan Room

Jim Speake

Sweet Life, the Show

Don't Tell Mama, Laurie Beechman

MAJOR ARTIST

Natalie Douglas

Human Heart; Stevie Songs; Freedom Songs 2016; A Very Natalie New Year; others

Birdland; Duplex, others

Sidney Myer

Live at the Beechman

Laurie Beechman

Stacy Sullivan

A Night at the Troubadour

Metropolitan Room

CELEBRITY

Christine Andreas

Feinstein's/54 Below

Michael Feinstein

Feinstein's/54 Below

Donna McKechnie

Feinstein's/54 Below

Mark Nadler

Does This Room Make My Act Look Big?

Pangea

Carol Woods

Ain't We Got Fun: The Music of Richard Whiting

Metropolitan Room

NEW YORK DEBUT - FEMALE

AMORIKA AMOROSO

The Whore Next Door

Don't Tell Mama

Hanna Burke

Why Is Everyone Laughing? A Tribute to Madeline Kahn

Don't Tell Mama, Metropolitan Room, Duplex

MARY SUE DANIELS

Straight Outta 'Conda

Don't Tell Mama

SALLIE JO HADLEY

Bustin' Loose: The Liberation of Sallie Jo Hadley

Don't Tell Mama

NEW YORK DEBUT - MALE

MATT DiPASQUALE

Neither Here nor There

Duplex

Tommy J. Dose

by.the.book

Don't Tell Mama

Charlie Romo (a.k.a. CHARLIE POVOROMO)

Metropolitan Room

SPOKEN WORD ARTIST

Karen Finley

Unicorn Gratitude Mystery

Laurie Beechman

Shawn Moninger

Because I Can 2: Second Addiction

Metropolitan Room

IMPERSONATION/CHARACTERIZATION/DRAG ARTIST

MARGOH! CHANNING

MargOH! Channing Is Uncorked; MargOH! Channing Is Hung

Pangea

Lady Bunny

Trans Jester

Stonewall Inn

Rick Skye

Liza Live!

Don't Tell Mama

MUSICAL COMEDY PERFORMER

LYNDA RODOLITZ

Lynda Rodolitz Is Off Her Rocker

Don't Tell Mama

Billie Roe

Monopoly

Metropolitan Room

Aaron Weinstein

Violinspiration

Pangea

DUO/GROUP

Anita Gillette & Penny Fuller

Sin Twisters Too

Feinstein's/54 Below, Metropolitan Room

Sally Mayes & Jeff Harnar

Double Take

Laurie Beechman

THOSE GIRLS (Eve Eaton, Rachel Hanser, Karen Mack, Wendy A. Russell)

Those Girls at the Beechman

Laurie Beechman

REVUE

ALMOST LIKE BEING IN LOVE: AN EVENING OF Alan Jay Lerner

Performed by KT Sullivan and Mark Nadler, directed by Mark Nadler

Laurie Beechman

BROADWAY BOOZY BRUNCH

Created by Manuel Araujo and Patrick DeGennaro, produced by Don't Tell Mama

Don't Tell Mama

RODGERS, HART, AND HAMMERSTEIN

Created and written by Marcus Simeone

Don't Tell Mama, Metropolitan Room

RECURRING SERIES

IT'S JUST A NUMBER

Created, produced, and directed by Bobbie Horowitz

Metropolitan Room

Ricky Ritzel'S BROADWAY

Created and produced by Ricky Ritzel; staged and choreographed by Jay Rogers and Aaron Morishita

Don't Tell Mama

SALON

Mark Janas, founder, artistic director, host; Tanya Moberly, executive producer

Etcetera Etcetera

EMCEE

Bernie Furshpan

This Is Your Night

Metropolitan Room

Tom Gamblin

MetroStar Talent Challenge

Metropolitan Room

Bobbie Horowitz

It's Just a Number

Metropolitan Room

Nancy Witter

Nancy Witter's Comedy Variety Series

Don't Tell Mama

SPECIAL PRODUCTION

THE Joe Iconis CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR

Written and created by Joe Iconis, produced by Jennifer Ashley Tepper, directed by John Simpkins

Feinstein's/54 Below

MAMA'S NEXT BIG ACT

Produced by Don't Tell Mama and Lennie Watts

Don't Tell Mama

METROSTAR TALENT CHALLENGE

Produced by Joseph Macchia, Tom Gamblin, Beck Lee, Bernie Furshpan

Metropolitan Room

MUSICAL DIRECTOR

Rick Jensen

Doris Dear's Christmas Special (Feinstein's/54 Below), Mary Sue Daniels (Don't Tell Mama), Bob Diamond (Don't Tell Mama), Susan Winter (Metropolitan Room)

Daryl Kojak

Laurie Krauz and Daryl Kojak Celebrate 25 Years (Metropolitan Room), Amy Beth Williams (Don't Tell Mama), 2016 Bistro Awards (Gotham Comedy Club), Leslie Orofino (Metropolitan Room), Rob Davis (Metropolitan Room)

Tracy Stark

Sidney Myer (Laurie Beechman), Kim David Smith (Pangea), Sarah Dash (Iridium, Rrazz Room-Philadelphia), Eric Millegan (Don't Tell Mama), MargOH! Channing (Pangea)

Steven Ray Watkins

Amorika Amoroso (Don't Tell Mama), Billie Roe (Metropolitan Room), Those Girls (Laurie Beechman), Lynda Rodolitz (Don't Tell Mama), Tanya Moberly (Tanya Moberly Sings Loggins, Don't Tell Mama)

DIRECTOR

Barry Kleinbort

Anita Gillette & Penny Fuller (Feinstein's/54 Below, Metropolitan Room), Paula Dione Ingram (Metropolitan Room), Adrienne Haan (Adrienne Haan Sings Kurt Weill, Metropolitan Room), Claudine Cassan-Jellison (Don't Tell Mama), Madelaine Warren (Don't Tell Mama)

Lina Koutrakos

Doris Dear (Feinstein's/54 Below), Mary Sue Daniels (Don't Tell Mama), Dawn Derow (Winter Songs, Laurie Beechman), Rick Jensen's Birthday Bash (Don't Tell Mama), Patti Bottino Bravo (Metropolitan Room, Don't Tell Mama)

Mark Nadler

Stacy Sullivan (Metropolitan Room), Billie Roe (Metropolitan Room), Mark Nadler & KT Sullivan (Almost Like Being in Love, Laurie Beechman)

TECHNICAL DIRECTOR

Collette Black

Bob Diamond, The Gift of Love, Don't Tell Mama

Rick Skye, Liza Live!, Don't Tell Mama

Susan Neuffer, Apocalypse Wow, Don't Tell Mama

Tommy Femia & Rick Skye, Judy & Liza Together Again, Don't Tell Mama

Armando Bravi

Alvin Ing, Got a Lot of Livin' to Do, Duplex

John McDaniel & Lennie Watts, Celebrate Me Home, Don't Tell Mama

Natalie Joy Johnson & Brian Nash, Natalie Joy Johnson at The Duplex, Duplex

Tim Di Pasqua, Beach in the Blinding Sun Concert, Don't Tell Mama

Tanya Moberly, Tanya Moberly Sings Kenny Loggins with Steven Ray Watkins, Don't Tell Mama

ADAM DeCARLO

Tommy J. Dose, by.the.book., Don't Tell Mama

Midnight at the Never Get (musical, with Sam Bolen & Mark Sonnenblick), Don't Tell Mama

Amorika Amoroso, The Whore Next Door, Don't Tell Mama

Lynda Rodolitz, Lynda Rodolitz Is Off Her Rocker, Don't Tell Mama

Jason Ellis

Groovin' on a Sunday (Woody Regan and Ann McCormack), Don't Tell Mama

Amy Beth Williams, Carried Away, Don't Tell Mama

Ricky Ritzel's Broadway Halloween, Don't Tell Mama

Tanya Moberly, Tanya Moberly Sings Amy Ani Ricky Joni with Ritt Henn, Don't Tell Mama

Billy Lykken, Sacred Monster, Don't Tell Mama

Abby Judd

Sidney Myer, Live at the Beechman, Laurie Beechman

KT Sullivan & Mark Nadler, Almost Like Being in Love, Laurie Beechman

Eric Michael Gillett, The Songwriter Projects, Laurie Beechman

Those Girls (Eve Eaton, Rachel Hanser, Karen Mack, Wendy Russell), Laurie Beechman

ENSEMBLE INSTRUMENTALIST

Donna Kelly, drums/percussion

Lennie Watts, Manilow '73-'83, Laurie Beechman

Those Girls, Those Girls at the Beechman, Laurie Beechman

Amorika Amoroso, The Whore Next Door, Don't Tell Mama

Lynda Rodolitz, Lynda Rodolitz Is Off Her Rocker, Don't Tell Mama

Tom Hubbard, bass

Marilyn Maye, Dizzy's at Jazz at Lincoln Center

Carole J. Bufford, ROAR! Music of the 1920's and Beyond, Feinstein's/54 Below

Paulo Szot, Feinstein's/54 Below

Matt Scharfglass, bass

Jim Speake, Sweet Life, Laurie Beechman

Lennie Watts, Manilow '73-'83, Laurie Beechman

Lisa Viggiano, Night in the City, Don't Tell Mama

Those Girls, Those Girls at the Beechman, Laurie Beechman

KENJI TAJIMA, drums/percussion

Tim Di Pasqua, Beach in the Blinding Sun Concert Series, Don't Tell Mama

Tim Di Pasqua, The Music and Lyrics Project: Chapter Six, Don't Tell Mama

Lisa Viggiano, Night in the City, Laurie Beechman, Don't Tell Mama

PIANO BAR/RESTAURANT SINGING ENTERTAINER - MALE

Paul Pilcz, Don't Tell Mama

Tommy J. Dose, Don't Tell Mama

Adam Chandler, Duplex

JOE ARDIZZONE, Brandy's

Bobby Belfry, Brandy's

PIANO BAR/RESTAURANT SINGING ENTERTAINER - FEMALE

TARA Martinez, Don't Tell Mama

Michelle Dowdy, Don't Tell Mama

Lauren Mufson, Brandy's

HEIDI WEYHMUELLER, Brandy's

LAURA PAVLES, Don't Tell Mama

PIANO BAR INSTRUMENTALIST

Michael IsaacS, Duplex, Brandy's, Don't Tell Mama

William TN Hall, Don't Tell Mama, Duplex

Brian Nash, Duplex

DARIUS FROWNER, Duplex

Rick Jensen, Brandy's

RESTAURANT/LOUNGE ENTERTAINER

Bill Zeffiro, La Rivista

Clare Cooper, Don't Tell Mama Happy Hour

Patrick DeGennaro, Duplex Happy Hour

RECORDING (LaMott Friedman Award)

Celia Berk: "Manhattan Serenade"

Scott Evan Davis: "Next"

GINGER MINJ: "Sweet T"

MAJOR RECORDING

Mary Foster Conklin: "Photographs"

Natalie Douglas: "Human Heart"

Tracy Stark: "Shades of Beautiful - The Tracy Stark Songbook"

SONG

BEFORE I FORGET

FILLING SPACE

MORE THAN FINE

THIRTY-FIVE YEARS

WAITING

COMEDY/NOVELTY SONG

THE CHRISTMAS TREE BLUES

THE MOM SONG

SELFIE

SITTING AT THE PIANO

SO MANY REASONS

SHOW OF THE YEAR

MARILYN IN FRAGMENTS

Laurie Beechman, Metropolitan Room

Starring Marissa Mulder; Directed by Sondra Lee; Musical Direction by Jon Weber

Molly Pope IN A STAR IS BORN

Feinstein's/54 Below

Starring Molly Pope; musical direction by Brian Nash; choreographed by Ben Cameron; conceived by Will Nunziata, staged by Molly Pope

MIDNIGHT AT THE NEVER GET

Don't Tell Mama, 42West

Conceived & Performed by Sam Bolen and Mark Sonnenblick; book, music, and lyrics by Mark Sonnenblick; directed by Max Friedman; production at 42West produced by Michael Chase Gosselin

THE Joe Iconis CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR

Feinstein's/54 Below

Written by Joe Iconis; directed by John Simpkins; produced by Jennifer Ashley Tepper; choreographed by Christine O'Grady and Jennifer Werner

SPAMILTON

The Triad

Created, written, and directed by Gerard Alessandrini; musical arrangements by Fred Barton and Richard Danley; choreography by Gerry McIntyre; produced by Lush Budget Productions, John Freedson, Christine Pedi, and David Zippel, and Gerard Alessandrini

