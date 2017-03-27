Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with Nathan Lane, Andrew Garfield, and the Cast of ANGELS IN AMERICA

America in the mid-1980s. In the midst of the AIDS crisis and a conservative Reagan administration, New Yorkers grapple with life and death, love and sex, heaven and hell.

The cast of the National Theatre's 2017 revival of Tony Kushner's landmark work Angels in Americaincludes Stuart Angell, Mark Arnold, Arun Blair-Mangat, Susan Brown, Laura Caldow, Andrew Garfield, Denise Gough, Kate Harper, John Hastings, Claire Lambert, Nathan Lane, Amanda Lawrence, James McArdle, Becky Namgauds, Mateo Oxley, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Russell Tovey, Paksie Vernon, Stan West and Lewis Wilkins. The production is directed by Olivier and Tony award-winner Marianne Elliott (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, War Horse, Husbands & Sons).

Although sold out, there are still three ways to see Angels in America:

The Angels Ballot presented by Delta

Ballot One is now open. Enter for the chance to buy from hundreds of £20 tickets across the run. Click here for more information.

Day Seats

On the day of performance, a number of £15/£18 seats will be available to purchase in person at the ground floor box office from 9.30am, limited to two tickets per customer. Day Seats for two-show days are £30/£33 and are available as a combined ticket to attend both Part One and Part Two that day.

NT Live

Angels in America will be broadcast by NT Live from the Lyttelton Theatre to cinemas around the UK and internationally. Part One: Millennium Approaches will be broadcast live to cinemas on 20 July. Part Two: Perestroika will be broadcast live to cinemas on 27 July.

Angels in America is designed by Ian MacNeil, with costume by Nicky Gillibrand, lighting by Paule Constable, choreography and movement by Robby Graham, music by Adrian Sutton, sound by Ian Dickinson, puppetry designers Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell, puppetry director and movement Finn Caldwell, illusions by Chris Fisher, aerial direction by Gwen Hales and fight director Kate Waters.

Millennium Approaches, the first of the two plays which form Angels in America, received its British premiere at the National Theatre's Cottesloe Theatre in 1992, in Declan Donnellan's original production, and was joined by Perestroika in a double-bill the following year.

2017 marks the 25th anniversary of the shows.

For more information, please visit the Angels in America show page.

Previews from Tuesday 11 April, Press Day on Thursday 4 May

