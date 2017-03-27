BWW Morning Brief March 27th, 2017 - John Leguizamo, Kenny Leon and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by Alan Henry - March 26, 2017

BroadwayWorld has learned that last night at a concert in Norfolk, Virgina Kelli O'Hara hinted to the audience that she might soon be returning to Broadway in a revival of KISS ME, KATE. Audience members reported that before singing 'So In Love' O'hara said 'I may or may not be singing this role soon on Broadway.'. (more...)

2) BWW Feature: The Original Stage and Screen Cast of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST: Where are They Now?

by Rachel Crawford - March 26, 2017

The first BEAUTY AND THE BEAST came out in 1991 and starred both new and veteran actors and actresses. The Disney classic was so successful it transferred to the stage only three years later and had an exceptional run on Broadway for over 10 years. The talented actors of both stage and screen have gone on to add other great roles to their list of credits.. (more...)

3) Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Channing Tatum Have Movie Musical in the Works

by BWW News Desk - March 26, 2017

In an exclusive tip, Variety has learned that Joseph Gordon-Levitt is in talks to direct and star in a movie musical. Channing Tatum is slated to co-star. . (more...)

4) Roundabout's THE PRICE Announces Extension

by BWW News Desk - March 26, 2017

Roundabout Theatre Company has just announced that their currently running production of THE PRICE will be extended for one week past the original closing date. The extension will include the full cast. THE PRICE stars Mark Ruffalo, Tony Shalhoub, Jessica Hecht and Danny DeVito, directed by Steppenwolf Theatre Company co-founder, Terry Kinney. Arthur Miller's The Price opened officially on March 16, 2017. The new closing date for the limited engagement is now May 14.. (more...)

5) Get to Know the Cast of SWEAT on Broadway- Opens Tonight!

by Stephanie Wild - March 26, 2017

Sweat, the new Broadway play opens today at Studio 54. The critically acclaimed new play from Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Lynn Nottage, comes to Broadway following its sold-out run at The Public Theater. Filled with warm humor and tremendous heart, SWEAT tells the story of a group of friends who have spent their lives sharing drinks, secrets and laughs while working together on the factory floor. But when layoffs and picket lines begin to chip away at their trust, the friends find themselves pitted against each other in a heart-wrenching fight to stay afloat. Get to know the company before they take their opening bows!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

- Both CHURCH & STATE (more here) and John Leguizamo's LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS open Off-Broadway tonight.

- PROJECT BROADWAY, featuring a slew of stage stars, launches at Symphony Space this evening...

- And SDC Foundation's Mr. Abbott Award ceremony honors Kenny Leon, while WP Theater's 2017 gala recognizes Debra Messing and more!

BWW Exclusive: Check out our latest SHOWTUNE SHUFFLE, featuring seven different renditions of "Why, God, Why?" from MISS SAIGON!

#MotivationalMonday: Use the Jimmy Awards' first-ever Inspiring Teacher Award recipients as motivation to reach for your goals this week, this month, and this year!

What we're geeking out over: A Broadway trio performing "C'est la Vie" by B*Witched for "54 Sings One-Hit Wonders"!

What we're listening to: Our playlist of the greatest songs by Boublil & Schonberg, here and on Spotify!

Social Butterfly: See Jessie Mueller's final bows as 'Jenna' in Broadway's WAITRESS!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Austin Pendleton, who turns 77 today!

Theatre renaissance man Austin Pendleton last starred on Broadway in THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK. Before that, he took the stage in Broadway's GRAND HOTEL, DOUBLES, AN AMERICAN MILLIONAIRE, THE LITTLE FOXES, HAIL SCRAWDYKE! and FIDDLER ON THE ROOF. Among his Off-Broadway acting credits are STRAIGHT WHITE MEN, IVANOV, AN OAK TREE, MOTHER COURAGE AND HER CHILDREN, THE EXONERATED, UNCLE VANYA, EDUCATING RITA, MASTER CLASS, UP FROM PARADISE, THE LAST SWEET DAYS OF ISAAC and more. Also a director, Pendleton has helmed BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY..., DETROIT, THREE SISTERS and more Off-Broadway, as well as Broadway's SPOILS OF WAR, THE LITTLE FOXES, JOHN GABRIEL BORKMAN, THE RUNNER STUMBLES and SHELTER. The prolific theatre figure has also written several plays, as well as the book for Alan Menken's THE APPRENTICESHIP OF DUDDY KRAVITZ. He is a current ensemble member at Chicago's Steppenwolf Theatre Company.

James Stanley and Austin Pendleton in STRAIGHT WHITE MEN Off-Broadway.

Photo by Carol Rosegg

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

