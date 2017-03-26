SOCIAL: Is Kelli O'Hara Returning to Broadway in KISS ME KATE?

BroadwayWorld has learned that last night at a concert in Norfolk, Virgina Kelli O'Hara hinted to the audience that she might soon be returning to Broadway in a revival of KISS ME, KATE. Multiple audience members reported on social media that before singing "So In Love" O'Hara said "I may or may not be singing this role soon on Broadway."

O'Hara is no stranger to KISS ME, KATE - having performed in a one-night-only benefit concert of the musical for the Roundabout Theatre Company last year which also featured Will Chase, Robert Fairchild, Heléne Yorke, and Norm Lewis.

No word yet on when the revival may be taking place - but BroadwayWorld will continue to follow the story.

In Cole Porter's sparkling 1948 musical, the warring lovers of The Taming of the Shrew are causing trouble both onstage and off. While putting on a musical version of Shakespeare's play, exes Fred Graham and Lilli Vanessi can't decide if they're enraged, enamoured, or enormously confused whenever they cross paths out of character. Throw in some mistaken identity, a pair of surprisingly eloquent gangsters, and a whole lot of romantic entanglements, and what you get is a dazzling classic that earned the first-ever Tony award for Best Musical.

Kelli O'Hara has unequivocally established herself as one of Broadway's great leading ladies. Her portrayal of Anna Leonowens in the critically acclaimed revival of The King and I recently garnered her a Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical, along with Drama League and Outer Critics nominations. Her 2014 performance as Francesca in the musical adaptation of The Bridges of Madison County earned her Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League, and Outer Critics Circle nominations. Additionally, she starred as Mrs. Darling in NBC's live telecast of Peter Pan alongside Allison Williams and Christian Borle, and made her Metropolitan Opera debut in the production of The Merry Widow with Renee Fleming.

