SHOWTUNE SHUFFLE: MISS SAIGON Stars of Past and Present Ask a Burning Question

Mar. 25, 2017  

The helicopter has landed!

Cameron Mackintosh's acclaimed new production of Boublil and Schönberg's legendary musical Miss Saigon has officially returned to New York at its original home, The Broadway Theater, where it opened on Thursday night.

Today, BroadwayWorld is continuing SHOWTUNE SHUFFLE with one of our favorite ballads from the beloved musical. Below, check out seven different renditions of "Why, God, Why?" performed by current Broadway Chris, Alistair Brammer, Simon Bowman (original London cast), Will Chase (Broadway cast 1998-2001), Ramin Karimloo (UK Tour 2005), Aaron Tveit, Jeremy Jordan and even Lea Salonga (original London/Broadway cast).

