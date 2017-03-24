VIDEO: Samantha Massell, Emily Padgett and Carrie St. Louis Sing 'C'est la Vie' by B*Witched

Mar. 24, 2017  

Last weekend, a company of Broadway favorites gathered at Feinstein's/54 Below for "54 Sings One-Hit Wonders," a concert celebrating those pop songs you can sing every lyric to but don't know anything else by that artist/group. Below, watch Samantha Massell (Fiddler on the Roof), Emily Padgett (Bright Star, Sweet Charity) and Carrie St. Louis (Wicked, Rock of Ages) sing "C'est la Vie" by B*Witched!

The evening also featured songs such as Chumbawamba's "Tubthumping," The Verve's "Bittersweet Symphony," Toni Basil's "Hey Mickey," Hanson's "MMMBop," and so much more!

Also among the lineup were Nicholas Barasch (She Loves Me, Encores! Big River), Casey Cott (The CW's Riverdale), Josh Daniel (The Book of Mormon), Alysha Deslorieux (Hamilton), Jon Hacker (Jersey Boys, Newsies), Jeff Heimbrock (The Book of Mormon, Newsies), Corey Hummerston (The Book of Mormon), Adam Kaplan (Kinky Boots, Newsies), Kara Lindsay (Wicked, Newsies), Zachary Noah Piser (Wicked), Olivia Puckett (Dear Evan Hansen), Daniel Quadrino (Wicked, Newsies), Mike Ryan (Newsies), Zachary Sayle (Newsies), and Kyle Scatliffe (The Color Purple, Encores! Big River).

The evening was music directed by Patrick Sulkin and was produced by Shoshana Feinstein.

VIDEO: Samantha Massell, Emily Padgett and Carrie St. Louis Sing 'C'est la Vie' by B*Witched
Click Here to Play!


Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • VIDEO: Ben Platt, Tim Minchin & James Corden Perform DONALD: THE MUSICAL!
  • BWW World Premiere Exclusive: First Listen to Barry Manilow's 'Coney Island' from THIS IS MY TOWN
  • Photo Flash: Their Shot! First Look at the National Tour of HAMILTON
  • Tina Fey's Broadway-Bound MEAN GIRLS Musical Will Make Regional Premiere This Fall
  • ONCE UPON A TIME's Jennifer Morrison and More Round Out Cast of Matthew Perry's THE END OF LONGING at MCC Theater
  • Jesse Green Hired as Co-Chief Theater Critic for The New York Times

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com