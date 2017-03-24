VIDEO: Samantha Massell, Emily Padgett and Carrie St. Louis Sing 'C'est la Vie' by B*Witched

Last weekend, a company of Broadway favorites gathered at Feinstein's/54 Below for "54 Sings One-Hit Wonders," a concert celebrating those pop songs you can sing every lyric to but don't know anything else by that artist/group. Below, watch Samantha Massell (Fiddler on the Roof), Emily Padgett (Bright Star, Sweet Charity) and Carrie St. Louis (Wicked, Rock of Ages) sing "C'est la Vie" by B*Witched!

The evening also featured songs such as Chumbawamba's "Tubthumping," The Verve's "Bittersweet Symphony," Toni Basil's "Hey Mickey," Hanson's "MMMBop," and so much more!

Also among the lineup were Nicholas Barasch (She Loves Me, Encores! Big River), Casey Cott (The CW's Riverdale), Josh Daniel (The Book of Mormon), Alysha Deslorieux (Hamilton), Jon Hacker (Jersey Boys, Newsies), Jeff Heimbrock (The Book of Mormon, Newsies), Corey Hummerston (The Book of Mormon), Adam Kaplan (Kinky Boots, Newsies), Kara Lindsay (Wicked, Newsies), Zachary Noah Piser (Wicked), Olivia Puckett (Dear Evan Hansen), Daniel Quadrino (Wicked, Newsies), Mike Ryan (Newsies), Zachary Sayle (Newsies), and Kyle Scatliffe (The Color Purple, Encores! Big River).

The evening was music directed by Patrick Sulkin and was produced by Shoshana Feinstein.

Related Articles