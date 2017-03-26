Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Channing Tatum Have Movie Musical in the Works

In an exclusive tip, Variety has learned that Joseph Gordon-Levitt is in talks to direct and star in a movie musical. Channing Tatum is slated to co-star.

The film is said to be an R-Rated feature for Universal currently titled WINGMEN. The pitch came from both Gordon-Levitt and writer of 21 JUMP STREET Michael Bacall. Among the producers is Marc Platt of WICKED.

The film's plot will follow two pilots who crash land in Las Vegas. So far the musical element is said to include Top 100 hits and will be a cross between PITCH PERFECT and BOOK OF MORMON. In fact, directors originally approached for the project include BOOK OF MORMONS own Casey Nicholaw.

The schedule for release has not been announced, but Tatum is known to be busy with another project at the moment which could delay filming.

Gordon-Levitt was most recently seen in the film SNOWDEN where his performance as the man himself was greatly lauded. He appeared alongside an all-star cast including Shailene Woodley (The Fault in Our Stars, Divergent), Zachary Quinto (Star Trek, American Horror Story), Tom Wilkinson (The Grand Budapest Hotel, Selma), Melissa Leo (The Big Short, The Fighter)and Scott Eastwood (Suicide Squad, Fury).

To read more about the project, visit Variety here.

