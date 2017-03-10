BWW Morning Brief March 10th, 2017 - PRESENT LAUGHTER, 'HONEYMOON' in London and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

On Sunday, March 9, 2008, In The Heights officially opened on Broadway at the Richard Rodgers Theater. With music and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize winner, Lin-Manuel Miranda, a book by Quiara Alegra Hudes, and conceived by Miranda, In The Heights was directed and choreographed by Tony Award winners Thomas Kail and Andy Blankenbuehler.. (more...)

2) Breaking News: BEAUTY & THE BEAST's Bill Condon Will Direct Stage Adaptation of A STAR IS BORN

Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures has just announced that Academy Award winner Bill Condon (Disney's Beauty & the Beast, Gods and Monsters, Chicago and Dreamgirls) will direct the first stage adaptation of A STAR IS BORN, based on the 1954 Warner Bros. motion picture. The new musical is in early development and Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures will announce a production timeline in the near future.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: BWW Exclusive: First Listen - New Menken/Slater Song from Disney's TANGLED BEFORE EVER AFTER

Below, BWW has an exclusive clip from the Disney Channel original movie TANGLED: BEFORE EVER AFTER, featuring the all-new song 'Life After Happily Ever After', written by Academy Award-winning Disney legend Alan Menken and lyricist Glenn Slater.. (more...)

4) Official: Long May He Reign! Brian d'Arcy James Will Rejoin HAMILTON in April

The musical HAMILTON's very first King George III, three-time Tony nominee Brian d'Arcy James, returns to the role for a limited engagement on Broadway starting April 14, it has been announced by HAMILTON producer Jeffrey Seller. Mr. James created the role of King George when HAMILTON debuted at the Public Theater in 2015.. (more...)

5) BWW Interview: Anthony Head Talks BUFFY and LOVE IN IDLENESS

Anthony Head's diverse work ranges from popular TV series Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Merlin, Little Britain and Doctor Who to theatre work like Ticking, Six Degrees of Separation and The Rocky Horror Show. He's currently starring as Sir John Fletcher in Rattigan's Love in Idleness at Menier Chocolate Factory, directed by Trevor Nunn; the run begins on 10 March.. (more...)

This Weekend's Call Sheet:

- PRESENT LAUGHTER, starring Kevin Kline, begins on Broadway tonight!

- Barrow Group's ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE (more here), Irish Rep's THE EMPEROR JONES (here), and TACT's THE GRAVEDIGGER'S LULLABY all start Off-Broadway this weekend...

- The New York Pops welcomes Caissie Levy and Tony Yazbeck in LIFE IS A CABARET this evening.

- And Samantha Barks and Arthur Darrell headline HONEYMOON IN VEGAS in London on Sunday!

BWW Exclusive: Listen to an exclusive clip from the new song, "Life After Happily Ever After," appearing in Disney Channel's TANGLED: BEFORE EVER AFTER. The track is out today!

#FridayFunday: Create a HAMILTON fan from birth with the upcoming Rockabye Baby lullaby album, featuring tunes from the blockbuster musical!

Set Your DVR... for BEAUTY AND THE BEAST's Emma Watson on GMA today. Below, you can warm up for her appearance with one of her recent interviews!

What we're geeking out over: The open casting call for Disney's upcoming live-action ALADDIN movie!

What we're listening to: The BEAUTY AND THE BEAST film soundtrack, out today!

What we're watching: The Geffen's LONG DAY'S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT, starring Jane Kaczmarek and Alfred Molina, streaming Saturday via BroadwayHD!

Jane Kaczmarek and Alfred Molina in 'LONG DAY'S JOURNEY' at the Geffen.

Photo by Chris Whitaker.

