Babies Will Be Satisfied! HAMILTON Will Get Rockabye Baby Lullaby Album

Half history lesson, half Broadway wildfire hit, the music from Lin-Manuel Miranda's groundbreaking musical 'Hamilton' meets Rockabye Baby on March 31. The lullaby series takes eight tracks from the Tony, Grammy, and Pulitzer Prize-winning, chart-topping musical and turns them into upbeat-yet-tranquil lullaby jams for the whole family.

The ubiquitous Broadway production full of energy and inspiration takes a different shape with Rockabye Baby's creative touch. The sweeping percussion, rapid-fire rapping and soaring singing are transformed using marimbas, glockenspiels, wood blocks, and more delicate percussion. An ideal stepping-stone for the original, 'Lullaby Renditions of Songs From Hamilton' is the perfect entry into the world of 'Hamilton' for the whole family.

Track List:

Alexander Hamilton My Shot The Schuyler Sisters You'll Be Back Helpless Satisfied Wait for It Say No to This

Preorder 'Rockabye Baby: Lullaby Renditions of Songs From Hamilton' here on iTunes and Apple Music.

With nearly 80 releases to date over its ten-year history, Rockabye Baby makes fascinating music for toddlers and parents. Rockabye Baby has taken the sounds of Beyoncé, Kanye West, Adele, Metallica, Taylor Swift, and more, and turned them into catchy, popular lullabies. The series has earned praise from Entertainment Weekly, The Los Angeles Times, Pitchfork, Stereogum, and NPR, who call the series "fully realized and deftly orchestrated." To date, the series has sold over 1.6 million albums with over 130 million streams.

Related Articles