Wanna Go to Agrabah? Casting Underway for Live-Action ALADDIN Movie!

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Guy Ritchie will be helming a live-action re-imagining of Disney's Aladdin. The project marks the latest in a string of upcoming live-action reboots of Disney classics, including BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, in theaters March 17th, MARY POPPINS RETURNS, out Christmas Day, 2018, MULAN and THE LION KING.

In a recent Collider interview, the film's producer, Dan Lin, expressed his intention to cast the film with ethnically authentic actors, stating: "Look at me. (Laughs) I mean I'm not a typical guy. Listen I'm very fortunate working in Hollywood; I am diverse. So when I came in to make the movie, I wanted to make a diverse version of the movie. Luckily for me Guy Ritchie has the same vision and Disney has the same vision, so we're not here to make Prince of Persia. We want to make a movie that's authentic to that world. "We're gonna be discovering new people because it's a real challenge, because not only does an actor have to act, but they really have to have singing chops."

Now casting is underway, and it's your chance to appear in the film!

The 1992 animated musical fantasy film Aladdin was the 31st Disney animated feature film, and was part of the Disney film era known as the Disney Renaissance. The film was directed by John Musker and Ron Clements, and is based on the Arab-style folktale Aladdin and the Magic Lamp from One Thousand and One Nights. THE VOICE cast featurEd Scott Weinger, Robin Williams, Linda Larkin,Jonathan Freeman, Frank Welker, Gilbert Gottfried, and Douglas Seale.

The musical score was written by Alan Menken and features six songs with lyrics written by both Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, who took over after Ashman's death.

Aladdin was released on November 25, 1992 and was the most successful film of 1992, earning over $217 million in revenue in the United States, and over $504 million worldwide. The film also won many awards, most of them for its soundtrack. The film is considered by many as the best film that came out during the Disney Renaissance. Aladdin's success led to other material inspired by the film, including two direct-to-video sequels, The Return of Jafar and Aladdin and the King of Thieves, an animated television series of the same name.

In 2014, a musical stage adaptation of the film premiered on Broadway. James Monroe Iglehart won a 2014 Tony Award for his performance as Genie.

Watch the official trailer for 1992's Aladdin below:

