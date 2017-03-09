STAGE TUBE: On This Day, March 9th- Uptown Comes to Midtown as IN THE HEIGHTS Opens on Broadway

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On Sunday, March 9, 2008, In The Heights officially opened on Broadway at the Richard Rodgers Theater.

With music and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize winner, Lin-Manuel Miranda, a book by Quiara Alegra Hudes, and conceived by Miranda, In The Heights was directed and choreographed by Tony Award winners Thomas Kail and Andy Blankenbuehler.

In The Heights is the quintessential New York musical, about a vibrant and tight-knit community at the top of the island of Manhattan. The music pulses with the hopes and dreams of three generations as they struggle to forge an identity in a neighborhood on the brink of transition,

Re-live all of the opening night action and some of the incredible musical numbers, with this clip from the PBS documentary, "In the Heights: Chasing Dreams."

