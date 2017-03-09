VIDEO: BWW Exclusive: First Listen - New Menken/Slater Song from Disney's TANGLED BEFORE EVER AFTER

Below, BWW has an exclusive clip from the Disney Channel original movie TANGLED: BEFORE EVER AFTER, featuring the all-new song "Life After Happily Ever After", written by Academy Award-winning Disney legend Alan Menken and lyricist Glenn Slater. The single will be released from Walt Disney Records on March 10th.

Set between the stories told in Walt Disney Animation Studios' acclaimed film "Tangled" and its short film "Tangled Ever After," the Disney Channel original movie makes its debut on FRIDAY, MARCH 10 (8:00-9:05 p.m. EST) leading to the highly anticipated premiere of "Tangled: The Series" on FRIDAY, MARCH 24 (7:30-8:00 p.m. EDT). Reprising their roles are MAndy Moore and Zachary Levi as Rapunzel and Eugene (formerly known as Flynn Rider), respectively.

In the Disney Channel Original Movie, Rapunzel grapples with both the new responsibilities of being princess and the overprotective ways of her father. While she wholeheartedly loves Eugene, Rapunzel does not share his immediate desire to get married and settle down within the castle walls. Determined to live life on her own terms, she and Cassandra ((voiced by Broadway's Eden Espinosa) embark on a secret adventure where they encounter mystical rocks that magically cause Rapunzel's long blonde hair to grow back. Impossible to break and difficult to hide, Rapunzel must learn to embrace her hair and all that it represents.

Starring alongside Moore, Levi and Espinosa are Julie Bowen ("Modern Family") as Rapunzel's mother, Queen Arianna, Clancy Brown ("Shawshank Redemption") as Rapunzel's father, King Frederic, Sean Hayes ("Will and Grace") as Pete the Guard; Jeremy Jordan ("Supergirl") as teen alchemist Varian, Laura Benanti ("Supergirl") as Lady Caine and James Monroe Iglehart (Broadway's "Aladdin") as Eugene's friend Lance Strongbow.

Related Articles