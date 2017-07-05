BWW Morning Brief July 5th, 2017 - Starry 'BULLETS' at Ogunquit and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Hello, July!

by BWW News Desk - July 04, 2017

The Muny announced today Jeffrey Schecter will star as Pseudolus in A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, the third production of its 99th season, which plays July 5-11. Schecter replaces Peter Scolari, who struggled with allergies during rehearsals that resulted in extreme vocal stress and a severe sinus infection.. (more...)

2) First Look At Will Young And Louise Redknapp In CABARET

by BWW News Desk - July 04, 2017

FIRST LOOK photos of WILL YOUNG as the Emcee and LOUISE REDKNAPP as Sally Bowles have today been released, ahead of the UK tour of CABARET this autumn, opening at the New Wimbledon Theatre on Thursday 21 September 2017 and playing theatres in Blackpool, Malvern, Cardiff, Leeds, Milton Keynes, Salford, Edinburgh, Bromley, Dublin and Brighton.. (more...)

3) A Musical History Lesson: America 101

by BWW News Desk - July 04, 2017

Happy 241st birthday, America! On July 4, 1776, the thirteen colonies officially declared independence from Great Britain, forming a brand new nation, which today celebrates over two centuries of freedom and democracy. In that time, our country has been through war and peace, prosperity and poverty, progress and stagnation.. (more...)

4) Tony Winner Heather Headley to Perform on MACY'S 4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS

by BWW News Desk - July 04, 2017

Grammy and Tony-Award winner Heather Headley will perform a new arrangement of the Elvis Presley hit 'If I Can Dream' on Macy's 41st Annual 4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS. Headley most recently appeared on Broadway in THE COLOR PURPLE.. (more...)

5) Tickets For Megan Hilty At London's Hippodrome Now On Sale!

by BWW News Desk - July 04, 2017

Club 11 London is thrilled to bring star of the worldwide hit series SMASH and Broadway's MEGAN HILTY to The Hippodrome, Leicester Square, in London for just 4 nights from Wednesday September 6th 2017.. (more...)

