Vincent Pastore and Sally Struthers to Star in BULLETS OVER BROADWAY at Ogunquit Playhouse

The Ogunquit Playhouse takes audience on a hilarious trip back to the Roaring Twenties with their production of the musical adaptation of Woody Allen and Douglas McGrath's madcap film, Bullets Over Broadway on stage from July 5 - July 29.

Bullets Over Broadway is the side-splitting musical comedy about the making of a Broadway show, filled with tap dancing gangsters, saucy showgirls, big laughs and colorful characters. A young playwright who is in desperate need of financial backing for his next show accepts an offer he can't refuse from a gangster looking to please his ditzy, talentless girlfriend.

Stage and screen star Vincent Pastore is cast as the mobster Nick Valenti, joined by Emmy-winner Sally Struthers who returns to the Playhouse as the dog-toting Eden Brent. Loaded with songs that made the '20s roar, this six-time Tony-nominated musical features hits from the decedent decade, including "Let's Misbehave," "'Tain't Nobody's Biz-ness If I Do" and "There's a New Day Comin'!"

Vincent Pastore makes his debut at the Ogunquit Playhouse reprising the role of Nick Valenti, which he originated in the Broadway production of Bullets Over Broadway. He is best known for his long running performance on HBO's The Sopranos, as well as his work on HBO's 1996 television movie, Gotti and ABC's The Practice. His numerous film roles include Goodfellas, Revolver, Made, and The Hurricane. On stage, he has played the role of Amos Hart in Chicago. His Off-Broadway roles include Queen for the Day and Lampost Reunion.

Two-time Emmy Award and Golden Globe Award winner Sally Struthers joins the cast as the dog-toting Eden Brent. She is probably best known for her role as Gloria in the groundbreaking TV series All in the Family. She has also starred in the Fox television series 9 to 5 and her own CBS series Gloria, as well as recurring roles on the CBS comedy Still Standing and the CW network's highly acclaimEd Gilmore Girls. Ms. Struthers joined the Gilmore cast for Netflix's new four movie limited revival, which premiered in the fall of 2016, and recently guest starred in the acclaimed IFC comedy series Maron. Sally Struthers has performed many roles at Ogunquit Playhouse including last season's Anything Goes as the socialite Evangeline Harcourt, as the Duchess Estonia Dulworth in Nice Work If You Can Get It, as Louise Seger in Always, Patsy Cline, Mama Morton in Chicago, Paulette the hairdresser in Legally Blonde and as Felicia Gabriel in The Witches of Eastwick.

John Rochette is making his debut at the Ogunquit Playhouse as young playwright, David Shayne. On Broadway, he starred as Norm Waxman in Jersey Boys. Off-Broadway, he's performed with Blue Man Group at Center Blue Man and some of his many regional credits include Elvis in Million Dollar Quartet, as well as Sir Lancelot in Spamalot and Frank N Furter in Rocky Horror Picture Show. He has performed on television on NBC's Guiding Light, and on ABC's One Life to Live and All My Children.

Joining the cast is ReEd Campbell, in his Ogunquit Playhouse debut as Cheech. He was Cookie McGee in the National Tour of Nice Work If You Can Get It, and performed off-Broadway in Important Hats Of The Twentieth Century at the Manhattan Theatre Club, in The Comedy Of Errors at The Public Theater's Shakespeare in the Park, and regionally as Judas Iscariot in Stage 773's The Last Days Of Judas Iscariot. On television, he's starred as C.O. Will Frank in Netflix's hit series Orange Is The New Black and on NBC's The Blacklist: Redemption. He is the co-creator of BROdway and Broadway Late Night on The Broadway Channel.

Reprising her role from the First National Tour of Bullets Over Broadway as Olive Neal is Jemma Jane. Her overseas credits include Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors, Texas in Cabaret, and as the Narrator in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Kenny Morris is making his Ogunquit debut as Julian Marx, the producer that enlists the help of a wealthy gangster to help pay for David Shayne's play. On Broadway, he's starred in Hairspray, Les Miserables, and the 20th Anniversary of Jacques Brel is Alive and Well and Living in Paris. He was a member of the National companies of Kinky Boots, Hairspray, Sunset Boulevard, and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. He was nominated for a Barrymore Award for Best Supporting Actor for his regional performance in Funnyman at Arden Theatre. He can be seen on film in Steven Soderbergh's The Knick, and on television on ABC's Law & Order: Criminal Intent and NBC's Third Watch.

John Paul Almon joins the cast as Warner Purcell. His Broadway and National credits include, Karpathy in the Kennedy Center's My Fair Lady, Tussaud in The Scarlet Pimpernel, and as a performer in the past twelve seasons of The Radio City Christmas Spectacular. Regionally he was in the World Premiere of The Bridges of Madison County at Williamstown, and in the Carbonnell Award-winning, Romeo and Bernadette at Paper Mill Playhouse.

Joining the cast as Helen Sinclair in her Playhouse debut is Michele Ragusa. On Broadway, she's starred as Elizabeth in Young Frankenstein, as Evelyn Nesbit in Ragtime, and as Pennywise in Urinetown, among others. Regionally she's performed in Mame, Hello Dolly, Monty Python's Spamalot, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Into the Woods, Marry Poppins, and Boeing, Boeing, as well as headlining with numerous symphonies across the country.

Bridget Elise Yingling returns to the Ogunquit Playhouse as Ellen, after last being seen on the Playhouse stage in 2015's Sister Act. She is a recent graduate of NYU Tisch School of the Arts, and has starred as Little Red in Into the Woods, and Millie in Thoroughly Modern Millie.

The ensemble members includes Blaire Baker, Jake Corcoran, Elizabeth Dugas, Carissa Fiorillo, Dan Higgins, Justin Jutras, Patrick Lavallee, Will Mann, BrIan Martin, Vanessa Mitchell, Corinne Munsch, Kaylee Olson, Joey Ortolani, Kelly Peterson, Lexie Plath, and Ian Saunders.

Helming Bullets Over Broadway for the Ogunquit Playhouse is Jeff Whiting, who is recreating the original direction and Tony nominated choreography of five-time Tony Award winner Susan Stroman. He was associate director and choreographer on the Broadway production of Bullets Over Broadway alongside Stroman, and was director on the National Tour. Other Broadway credits include twelve-time Tony nominated The Scottsboro Boys, Big Fish, and Young Frankenstein as well as the National Tours of Hairspray and The Producers. A member of Disney's Creative Team, he's provided television direction for Disney's Magical Moments Parade, as well as numerous shows and events such as Disney's Very Merry Christmas, Disney's 100 Years of Magic, and Disney's Magic Mirror.

Music Director and Conductor is Robbie Cowan. He has worked on the National Tour of Bullets Over Broadway, as well as Anything Goes, Elf, Shrek, and Damn Yankees. Regionally he has spent multiple seasons at the New London Barn Playhouse, where he received the New Hampshire Theater's "Best Music Direction" award for his work on The Mystery of Edwin Drood.

Ken Goodwin joins the creative team as Sound Designer. His Broadway credits include work as assistant sound designer on Groundhog Day, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, and On the Town at Lyric Theatre. Regionally he was the sound designer for Yale Repertory Theatre for A Doctor In Spite of Himself and The Realistic Joneses.

Jason Ardinozze-West reimagined the original Tony-nominated scenic design by Santo Loquasto for the Ogunquit Playhouse production of Bullets Over Broadway. On Broadway he was the associate set designer for Bullets Over Broadway as well as for The Winter's Tale, American Psycho, and Natasha, Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812. His upcoming work includes the 2018 Broadway production of Harry Potter & The Cursed Child. In addition to his work on the stage, he has designed sets for musicians such as Adele, Beyoncé, and The Weeknd.

William Ivey Long's Tony-nominated costumes for the original Broadway production of Bullets Over Broadway are featured in the Ogunquit Playhouse production. Mr. Long is a six-time Tony Award winner and has been nominated for fifteen Tony Awards for his costume designs. He was elected Chairman of the Board for The American Theatre Wing in 2012 and recently was nominated for an Emmy Award for his work on FOX's Grease: Live! and designed ABC's re-imagining of The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Lighting Design for Bullets Over Broadway is by Richard Latta. Mr. Latta is the Ogunquit Playhouse's resident lighting designer and recently was nominated for an IRNE Award for Best Lighting Design for his work on the Playhouse's 2016 production of The Hunchback of Notre Dame.

Mark your calendars now and get ready to see every show this year. Individual tickets are on sale and prices start at $52 each. To learn more about becoming a Playhouse member, or to purchase tickets and gift cards, visit www.ogunquitplayhouse.org or call the Ogunquit Playhouse Box Office at 207-646-5511.

The Ogunquit Playhouse's milestone season runs to October 29 and features the American and the world premieres of two new musicals, From Here to Eternity and Heartbreak Hotel. Next on stage is Ragtime, one of the most powerful musicals ever adapted for the stage. The season will stretch to the holidays once again with the return of the hit show White Christmas in collaboration with The Music Hall in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

The Ogunquit Playhouse, a 501c3 not-for-profit organization listed on the National Historic Register, is located on Route One in Ogunquit, Maine and produces the finest Broadway musicals each season with performances Tuesday through Sunday, from May 17 to October 29. Follow the Ogunquit Playhouse on Twitter (@OgunquitPH) and on Facebook (facebook.com/OgunquitPlayhouse) for behind-the-scenes info, photos and fun throughout the season. For a complete list of show times, pricing and more information about the season visit www.ogunquitplayhouse.org.

Pictured: Vincent Pastore (Nick Valenti), ReEd Campbell (Cheech) and ensemble members Kaylee Olson, Kelly Peterson, Lexie Plath, Carissa Fiorillo and Elizabeth Dugas.

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles