Muny Announces Cast Change for A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM

The Muny announced today Jeffrey Schecter will star as Pseudolus in A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, the third production of its 99th season, which plays July 5-11. Schecter replaces Peter Scolari, who struggled with allergies during rehearsals that resulted in extreme vocal stress and a severe sinus infection.

"To my great sadness, our Forest Park setting was brutal on Peter's allergies," said Muny Artistic Director and Executive Producer, Mike Isaacson. "He worked so hard, and was a true delight on and off-stage. But it was clear that our trees and cottonwood had gotten the best of him, and he was suffering from an aggravated sinus infection."

"If I could go on with my performance, I would, but it's just not physically possible," said Scolari. "I've been treated so beautifully, and I've had a wonderful time in rehearsal with a beautiful company of actors. I wish I could be there, thanks to all, and I'm so glad a brilliant actor like Jeffrey Schecter can come in and save the day. He will be brilliant."

Jeffrey Schecter, who thrilled Muny audiences as the hilariously entertaining Scuttle in last week's production of Disney's The Little Mermaid, steps into the role of Pseudolus. He also has had featured roles in the Broadway productions of A Chorus Line, Fiddler on the Roof, and Nice Work if You Can Get It, as well as the current hit CBS series The Good Fight.

Schecter joins the previously announced John Tartaglia (Hysterium), Ali Ewoldt (Philia), Mark Linn-Baker (Senex), E. Faye Butler (Domina), Jason Kravits (Lycus), MarRick Smith (Hero), Nathaniel Hackmann (Miles Gloriosus), Whit Reichert (Erronius) and Marcus Choi, Justin Keyes and Tommy Scrivens (Proteans). This comic ensemble includes Justina Aveyard, Molly Callinan, Emily Hsu, Khori Michelle Petinaud, Katelyn Prominski and Lainie Sakakura.

Forum is directed by Gary Griffin, with choreography by Alex Sanchez, music direction by Brad Haak, scenic design by Timothy R. Mackabee, costume design by Mara Blumenfeld, lighting design by Rob Denton, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, wig design by John Metzner, with production stage manager Cody Renard Richard.

Link for more information: https://muny.org/forum/

Related Articles