BWW Morning Brief February 28th, 2017 - LINDA, THE VIEW UPSTAIRS and More!

by Caryn Robbins - February 27, 2017

Hip hop mogul Jay Z will be among the producers of the highly anticipated film version of Broadway's IN THE HEIGHTS.. (more...)

2) VIDEO: First Look - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST's Josh Gad & Luke Evans Sing 'Gaston'

by Movies News Desk - February 27, 2017

'My, what a guy, that Gaston!' Below, watch a new clip of 'Gaston' from Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, featuring Luke Evans as Gaston and Josh Gad as LeFou.. (more...)

3) Can Oscar Winners Pasek & Paul Become Fastest/Youngest-Winning EGOTs?

by Caryn Robbins - February 27, 2017

While last night's win only marks one fourth of the necessary requirements to achieve EGOT status, the dynamic duo are currently behind three projects which could make them the fastest and youngest talents in entertainment history to reach the coveted title.. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Wrong Best Picture Winner Announced in History-Making Oscar Moment

by Caryn Robbins - February 27, 2017

In a history-making Oscar moment, presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway erroneously announced that LA LA LAND was the winner of Best Picture, the evening's final prize.. (more...)

5) THE HONEYMOONERS, THE STING, HALF TIME Premieres Headline Paper Mill's 2017-18 Season

by BWW News Desk - February 27, 2017

Paper Mill Playhouse, recipient of the 2016 Regional Theatre Tony Award, has announced the lineup for its 2017-2018 season with four premieres including one play and four musicals.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

- James Lapine's MRS. MILLER DOES HER THING premieres in D.C.

- Ana Reeder leads WHEN IT'S YOU, beginning tonight at Keen Company, while Max Vernon's new musical THE VIEW UPSTAIRS opens Off-Broadway...

- And the American debut of LINDA, starring Janie Dee, bows tonight at Manhattan Theatre Club!

BWW Exclusive: Listen to Ilana Levine's LITTLE KNOWN FACTS podcast, featuring MANCHESTER BY THE SEA and YEN's Lucas Hedges!

#GivingTuesday: Give your kids the joy of theatre at this year's KIDS' NIGHT ON BROADWAY, happening tonight!

What we're geeking out over: Paper Mill's tough 2017-18 season guessing game - read their explanations and check out the lineup!

What we're watching: LIVE FROM LINCOLN CENTER's CAROUSEL, starring Kelli O'Hara, out on DVD today!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Bernadette Peters, who turns 69 today!

Three-time Tony and Drama Desk winner Bernadette Peters last starred on Broadway in FOLLIES and in A BED AND A CHAIR at Encores! Her past Broadway credits include A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC, GYPSY, ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, THE GOODBYE GIRL, INTO THE WOODS, SONG AND DANCE, SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE, MACK & MABEL, ON THE TOWN, GEORGE M! and more. On the big screen, Peters has appeared in Mel Brooks' SILENT MOVIE, the film version of ANNIE, Woody Allen's ALICE, opposite Steve Martin in THE JERK, in the Golden Globe-winning PENNIES FROM HEAVEN, and more. Also an Emmy winner, she has more recently appeared on TV in SMASH and MOZART IN THE JUNGLE and can be seen in THE GOOD WIFE spinoff, THE GOOD FIGHT. She and Mary Tyler Moore also co-founded Broadway Barks.

Bernadette Peters and Norm Lewis in A BED AND A CHAIR at Encores!

