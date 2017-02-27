VIDEO: Wrong Best Picture Winner Announced in History Making Oscar Moment

In a history-making Oscar moment, presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway erroneously announced that LA LA LAND was the winner of Best Picture, the evening final prize. The cast of the film, which had already picked up six Oscar during the night, took the stage and producers began their speeches. However midway through, it became apparent that something was amiss.

"There's a mistake. 'Moonlight' you guys won best picture," said producer Jordan Horowitz said to the stunned Dolby Theater audience. "This is not a joke, come up here" the producer added. "Moonlight has won best picture."

Beatty then came back to the microphone in an attempt to explain the blunder, saying, "I want to tell you what happened. I opened the envelope and it said Emma Stone, 'La La Land.' That's why I took such a long look at Faye and at you. I wasn't trying to be funny." Watch video below!

The following statement was later released by the accounting firm of PricewaterhouseCoopers:

We sincerely apologize to "Moonlight," "La La Land," Warren Beatty, Faye Dunaway, and Oscar® viewers for the error that was made during the award announcement for Best Picture. The presenters had mistakenly been given the wrong category envelope and when discovered, was immediately corrected. We are currently investigating how this could have happened, and deeply regret that this occurred.

We appreciate the grace with which the nominees, the Academy, ABC, and Jimmy Kimmel handled the situation.

