Photo Flash: How'd You Do? Paper Mill's 2017-18 Season Guessing Game Explained

Each year, Paper Mill Playhouse releases five images that tease the titles of productions for the upcoming season. The New Jersey theater just unveiled the answers for their 2017-18 season (read more about the full lineup here), and you can check out the explanations below!

Paper Mill will open its 2017-2018 season with beloved television characters Ralph, Alice, Ed and Trixie in a world-premiere musical of The Honeymooners (September 28-October 29). Next, your favorite little redhead, Annie (November 22-December 31), comes to Paper Mill Playhouse just in time for the holidays. The world's best-loved family musical returns with all the unforgettable songs like "It's the Hard-Knock Life," "Easy Street," and "Tomorrow."

Next winter, Paper Mill Playhouse presents the East Coast premiere of The Outsider (January 24-February 18), a hilarious and very timely commentary on modern American politics. The spring brings the world premiere of The Sting, a new musical (March 29-April 29) in a new musical stage adaptation of the Oscar-winning film that starred Robert Redford and Paul Newman.

The final production of the season, Half Time, a new musical (May 31-July 1), is choreographed and directed by Jerry Mitchell in the East Coast premiere of an uplifting true story of ten New Jersey seniors with extraordinary dreams who audition to dance at halftime for a major basketball team.

Related Articles