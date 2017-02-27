Take Your Tots to the Theatre Tomorrow for 2017 KIDS' NIGHT ON BROADWAY

A friendly reminder that the 21st Kids' Night on Broadway will take place in New York City, tomorrow, February 28th, 2017.

KIDS' NIGHT ON BROADWAY is an annual event where kids 18 and under can attend participating Broadway shows for free when accompanied by a full-paying adult. A Kids' Night on Broadway ticket includes restaurant and parking discounts, plus select shows will offer in-theatre activities for kids including post-show talkbacks, Kids' Night on Broadway activity books, and more. The show's KidsNightOnBroadway.com page to find out what special activities are happening at the theatre.

Kids' Night on Broadway also takes place in multiple cities around the country, with different shows and venues putting their own spin on the event, on numerous dates throughout the year.

Todrick Hall, currently starring in Broadway's Tony Award-winning musical Kinky Boots, is the National Ambassador for Kids' Night on Broadway 2017. Hall is a singer, songwriter, dancer, actor, choreographer, playwright, costume designer, "American Idol" finalist, star of his own MTV show, and viral YouTube sensation.

Participating shows include: A Bronx Tale, Aladdin, Jitney, Beautiful - The Carole King Musical, Cats, Chicago, Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, In Transit, Kinky Boots, The Lion King, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan, The Phantom of the Opera, School of Rock, Significant Other, Waitress, and Wicked.

Many Times Square area eateries will offer specials for Kids' Night on Broadway ticket-holders, including free entrees for kids.

Participating restaurants include: Basera Indian Bistro, Café Un Deux Trois, E&E Grill House, Five Napkin Burger, Glass House Tavern, Gossip Bar & Restaurant, Havana Central, HB Burger NYC, Heartland Brewery and Chophouse, Le Rivage, Matt's Grill, Planet Hollywood, Playwright Celtic Pub, Playwright Tavern, Schnipper's, Toloache, Tony's Di Napoli, and Utsav.

Check kidsnightonbroadway.com for more information.

KIDS' NIGHT ON BROADWAY, a program of The Broadway League, is generously presented by The New York Times and is sponsored by WABC-TV with additional support from TurnStyle Columbus Circle and Westchester Family.

THE BROADWAY LEAGUE, founded in 1930, is the national trade association for the Broadway industry. The League's 700-plus members include theatre owners and operators, producers, presenters, and general managers who present in nearly 200 markets in North America, as well as suppliers of goods and services to the theatre industry. Each year, League members bring Broadway to nearly 30 million people in New York and on tour across the U.S. and Canada. The Broadway League has recently added a new category for International membership to collaborate with professionals from around the world who produce and present Broadway quality theatre.

Visit www.BroadwayLeague.com, or follow The Broadway League on Twitter @TheBwayLeague or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/BroadwayLeague. BROADWAY.ORG is the League's official on-line headquarters for Broadway in NYC, on tour, and internationally. Download the free Broadway.org mobile app for iOS or Android, and the free IBDB mobile app for iOS or Android.

The Broadway League annually co-presents the Antoinette Perry "Tony" Awards, one of the most coveted awards in the entertainment industry.

Broadway theatres are filled with an exciting array of new and classic musicals and plays, providing the perfect experience for every audience. Great seats are available at every price point and are easy to buy online, by phone, or in person at theatre box offices. It's always the perfect time to see a show. Broadway performs every day of the week at multiple curtain times to accommodate every schedule.

