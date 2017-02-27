Hip Hop Mogul Jay Z to Produce Film Version of IN THE HEIGHTS

Hip hop mogul Jay Z will be among the producers of the highly anticipated film version of Broadway's IN THE HEIGHTS. According to Page Six, the news was announced by Harvey Weinstein during a pre-Oscars party held at the exclusive Montage Beverly Hills on Saturday night. Back in September it was revealed that Jay Z and Weinstein had inked a first-look movie deal.

Jay Z and wife Beyonce were in attendance at Saturday's soiree, which included a live performance of songs from Lin-Manuel Miranda's hit musical by Cynthia Erivo, Chris Jackson and Corbin Bleu. Miranda himself introduced the medley. Also in attendance for the festivities were "Lion" stars Dev Patel and Nicole Kidman, Kelsey Grammer, Diane Warren, David Foster, Salman Rushdie, Matthew Morrison, Weinstein's wife Georgina Chapman, Zac Posen, Edgar Ramirez and Starwood Capital's Barry Sternlicht.



The Weinstein Company will adapt Miranda's 2008 hit Broadway musical IN THE HEIGHTS for the big screen along with theater producer Scott Sanders. No casting has been announced for the project and Miranda is not expected to appear in the film. As BWW reported earlier this month, Miranda hinted that he'd like to see Jordan Fisher in the lead role of Benny. The Tony winner told The Huffington Post, "There's certainly some incredible young Latino talent that were still babies when we were opening off-Broadway. But I hadn't thought about it. I think Jordan Fisher would be a pretty good Benny. He's playing Laurens [in 'Hamilton'] for me on Broadway and he's a super-talented young man."

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

