BWW Morning Brief April 28th, 2017 - FRIENDS Musical Parody and More!

Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news

by BWW News Desk - April 27, 2017

Earlier this morning, Laura Benanti (She Loves Me, Gypsy) and Javier Muñoz (Hamilton, In the Heights) announced the nominations for the 62nd Annual Drama Desk Awards.. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Andy Karl & the Cast of GROUNDHOG DAY Perform on 'Today'; Watch It Again & Again!

by BWW News Desk - April 27, 2017

Andy Karl and the cast of the new Broadway musical GROUNDHOG DAY stopped by NBC's today as part of the morning show's 'Best of Broadway Week.' Below, watch the cast perform the high-energy number 'Philanthropy' from the hit musical!. (more...)

3) Rita Simons, Lucie Jones And Bill Ward Lead New UK Tour Of LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL

by BWW News Desk - April 27, 2017

OMG you guys!!! Legally Blonde The Musical is going on tour! EastEnders' Rita Simon, Lucie Jones, who is representing the UK in the Eurovision Song Contest with 'Never Give Up On You' on Saturday May 13, and Bill Ward (Coronation Street and Emmerdale) are to star in a major new UK tour of the smash-hit Broadway and West End musical Legally Blonde The Musical. . (more...)

4) To Be Continued... Examining the History of the Broadway Sequel

by Caryn Robbins - April 27, 2017

'CATS 2: GRIZABELLA'S REVENGE'?, 'STILL WAITING FOR GODOT: THE SEQUEL'? Unlike successful films, which often spawn prequels, sequels and beyond, It's not often that you see a 'Part II' attached to the title of a cherished theatrical work. But that's not to say it never happens!. (more...)

5) BWW Morning Brief April 27th, 2017 - Drama Desk Nominees, A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 and More!

by Jessica Khan - April 27, 2017

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Today's big news: The Drama Desk Award nominations are being announced from Feinstein's/54 Below, and A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 bows on Broadway!. (more...)

This Weekend's Call Sheet:

- The one where a FRIENDS musical parody arrives at Feinstein's/54 Below!

- THE ROUNDABOUT makes its U.S. debut at 59E59 on Sunday...

- Lisa O'Hare and Richard E. Grant dance all night in MY FAIR LADY in Chicago.

- And HAMILTON's Javier Munoz will be honored at the Latino Commission on AIDS' Cielo gala this weekend!

BWW Exclusive: Go inside BANDSTAND's opening night with Corey Cott, Laura Osnes and more!

#FridayFunday: Enter for your chance to win the "ultimate Tony Awards experience" with Prizeo!

Set Your DVR... for the cast of Broadway's 'GREAT COMET' performing on NBC's TODAY!

Josh Groban and the cast of 'GREAT COMET' on Broadway.

What we're geeking out over: That LA LA LAND director Damien Chazelle and 'CURSED CHILD' writer Jack Thorne are teaming on a musical TV series!

What we're listening to: Lea Michele's new album PLACES, out today on Columbia Records!

What we're watching: Highlights from BC/EFA's 31st Annual Easter Bonnet Competition!

Social Butterfly: David Cote is "parting ways" with Time Out - read his goodbye below!

See you bright and early on Monday, BroadwayWorld!

