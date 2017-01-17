FRIENDS Musical Parody Will Be 'THERE FOR YOU' at Feinstein's/54 Below

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Friends the Musical in Concert: I Was There for You on April 28th, 2017 at 11:30pm.

Welcome back to your favorite rent controlled Greenwich apartment with the six friends you still can't get over. Join the famous gang from Friends in the parody, I Was There for You. The fan-favorite, 90s sitcom pivots back into your lives in this original musical comedy. Hear beloved moments from the show musicalized with songs like, "Unagi," "When Were You Under Me?", "The Chandler Bing Job Interlude," and of course, "I Was There for You!" If you would love to hear Joey rap, Phoebe riff, or a caffeinated six part harmony, could this BE a better show for you?

I Was There for You features original music and lyrics by Rachel Lind, book by Rachel Goddard, and orchestrations by Steven Esposito. This is an unofficial, unauthorized, not associated with Warner Brothers Entertainment, parody musical concert of the hit TV show "Friends".

Friends the Musical in Concert: I Was There For You plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on April 28th, 2017, at 11:30pm. There is a $15-35 cover charge and 2 drink or $20 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT THE CAST/CREATIVE TEAM:

The cast includes Emily Kay Shrader as Phoebe who performed her own solo concert at 54 Below this last spring and starred as Sister Mary Robert in the National Tour of Sister Act. Nathan Goodrich as Chandler is currently starring as "Matt" in the long-running, off-Broadway hit The Fantasticks. Jordan Weagraff as Ross recently starred in the National Tours of Beauty and the Beast and Elf as well as the 2016 New York Musical Festival. Michael Piglivento as Joey recently starred in the film The Most Dangerous Game. Rachel Lind as Monica and Rachel Goddard as Rachel are New York based writers and actors who premiered their FRIENDS parody musical I Was There for You this past summer in Greenwich Village. Music director, Steven Esposito, is a recording artist and music producer based out of Long Island. He has tracked for artists including Mercury and the Architects and his EP will be released this fall.

Michael Feinstein, one of the world's great musical artists, and 54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, have united to give New York an unparalleled destination for entertainment and dining. Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, is the performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music. The venue provides a food and beverage menu from early evening through the wee hours of the morning that is worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$155.

Related Articles