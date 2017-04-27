Theatre Critic David Cote 'Parts Ways' with Time Out New York

BroadwayWorld has just learned that David Cote, chief theatre critic for Time Out New York, will part ways with the publication.

Cote is the second Broadway critic to change directions this week, as Newsday's Linda Winer resigned from her position on Monday.

Cote writes:

I've just learned that after nearly 17 years, Time Out New York and I must part ways. Restructuring. Effective immediately. I had the privilege of being Time Out's longest-serving theater editor, from 2003-17, and before that a staff theater writer. Over all those seasons and thousands of shows, deadlines, reviews, interviews, blog posts and social media buzz, I've had the pleasure of writing about artists I admire and love. Through the theater, I learned how to be a journalist and a critic, how to see the world and express joy. Now I'm excitedly looking forward to the next chapter of my career.

Cote is a member of the New York Drama Critics Circle and the theater editor and chief drama critic for Time Out New York. He has also written freelance articles for The New York Times, The New York Sun, Opera News and Maxim. He appears regularly on the cable channel NY1 as a theater critic, and is also an essayist and blogger.

He has authored Wicked: The Grimmerie, the lavish companion book to the hit Broadway musical Wicked and Jersey Boys: The Story of Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons about the Broadway musical Jersey Boys.

He founded and edited a magazine called OFF: A Journal for Alternative Theater (1996-98) and also edited FringeNYC Propaganda (1997-99) the daily newspaper of the New York International Fringe Festival. He has also appeared as an actor in downtown, avant-garde works by Richard Foreman (Pearls for Pigs, 1997), Richard Maxwell (Cowboys & Indians, 1999) and many others.

Related Articles