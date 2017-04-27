Musical TV Drama in the Works from LA LA LAND Helmer Damien Chazelle

Billboard reports that LA LA LAND director and recent Oscar winner Damien Chazelle is set to helm a new musical television drama set in contemporary Paris. Titled THE EDDY, the show will center on "a club, its owner, the house band and the volatile city that surrounds them."

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD writer Jack Thorne will pen the project. Glen Ballard and Alan Poul are set to executive produce. According to sources, the script is currently being shopped to cable and streaming outlets.

Back in February, 32-year-old Chazelle became the the youngest director to win the Oscar for his work on LA LA LAND. The film went on to gross $150 million in the domestic box office and over $280 million internationally. His next project is a Neil Armstrong biopic from Universal Pictures, set to star LA LA LAND's Ryan Gosling as the famed astronaut.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

