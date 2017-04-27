VIDEO: Hats Off to BC/EFA! Watch Highlights from the 31st Annual Easter Bonnet Competition!

Click Here for More Articles on BC/EFA

Broadway's best shared playful parodies, stirred emotions and delivered dance-driven delights at the 31st annual Easter Bonnet Competition, which raised a record-shattering $6,379,572 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. It's the single highest fundraising total in Broadway Cares history.

The staggering number, raised by 57 Broadway, Off-Broadway and national touring productions, was announced by Gavin Creel, Bette Midler and David Hyde Pierce, stars of this season's smash hit Hello, Dolly!. The total, announced Tuesday, April 25, 2017, breaks last year's record-setter of $5,528,568.

This year's Easter Bonnet Competition (#BroadwayBonnets) was presented April 24 and 25 at the Minskoff Theatre, home to Disney's The Lion King. The production featured performances and 20 exquisite, handmade bonnets, created and presented by some of Broadway and Off-Broadway's most popular shows.

Check out highlights below!

