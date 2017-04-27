VIDEO: Andy Karl & the Cast of GROUNDHOG DAY Perform on 'Today'; Watch It Again & Again!

Andy Karl and the cast of the new Broadway musical Groundhog Day stopped by NBC's today as part of the morning show's 'Best of Broadway Week.' Speaking on his recent injury which he incurred onstage, Karl credited his cast mates for his speedy recovery. "I had 72 hours to recover from an ACL to get back on stage," says the two-time Tony nominee, "but it's the people around you who make you better. And this cast rose me up to be there opening night and I couldn't appreciate them more." Below, watch the cast perform the high-energy number 'Philanthropy' from the hit musical!

Groundhog Day tells the story of Phil Connors (Andy Karl), a disgruntled big-city weatherman mysteriously stuck in small-town America reliving the same day over and over and over again. But when he gets to know associate TV producer Rita (Barrett Doss), he discovers that a day of second, third and fourth chances just might bring him the promise of a lifetime. It's a classic boy meets girl...boy meets girl...boy meets girl story.

Based on the iconic film, Groundhog Day is re-imagined by the award-winning creators of the international hit Matilda The Musical - including director Matthew Warchus and songwriter Tim Minchin - with a book by original screenwriter Danny Rubin. Starring two-time Tony Award nominee Andy Karl, Groundhog Day is the new musical comedy about living life to the fullest, one day at a time.

Image courtesy of NBC

Related Articles