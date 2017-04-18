BWW Morning Brief April 18th, 2017 - INDECENT, Manilow for America and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - April 17, 2017

Caissie Levy will star as Elsa and Patti Murin will star as Anna in Disney's new Broadway musical Frozen, opening at the St. James Theatre in spring 2018. Also joining the principal cast are Jelani Alladin as Kristoff, Greg Hildreth as Olaf, John Riddle as Hans and Robert Creighton as Duke of Weselton.. (more...)

2) PHOTO: First Image of Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper in STAR IS BORN Remake!

by Movies News Desk - April 17, 2017

Lady Gaga turned to Instagram today to share a first image of herself and co-star Bradley Cooper in the highly anticipated reboot of A STAR IS BORN. Check out the pic below!. (more...)

3) Confirmed! ONCE UPON A TIME Musical Episode to Air This May

by Caryn Robbins - April 17, 2017

ET exclusively confirms reports that a musical episode of ABC's hit drama series ONCE UPON A TIME will air on Sunday, May 7th. In addition, the site reveals that the episode will see the marriage of Emma Swan and Killian Jones!. (more...)

4) UPDATE: Andy Karl Will Go On for Opening Night of GROUNDHOG DAY Despite Torn ACL

by BWW News Desk - April 17, 2017

Groundhog Day, the Olivier Award-winning new musical featuring music and lyrics by Tim Minchinand a book by Danny Rubin, and directed by Matthew Warchus, opens tonight, Monday April 17, on Broadway at the August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street). Performances began on March 16.. (more...)

5) Photo Flash: She's Opened Up! First Look at Sara Bareilles in WAITRESS

by BWW News Desk - April 17, 2017

Waitress continues on a winning streak at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre, once again breaking the weekly gross sales record by bringing in $1,381,419.90 for the 8-performance week ending on Easter Sunday (April 16, 2017). The previous record, $1,331,954.30, was set with the nine (9) performance week ending January 1, 2017.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

- Chita Rivera, Barry Manilow and more take part in CONCERT FOR AMERICA.

- Larry Kirwan's REBEL IN THE SOUL bows tonight at Irish Rep...

- Paula Vogel's INDECENT opens tonight on Broadway!

BWW Exclusive: Get to know the stars of the Broadway-bound FROZEN musical a little better with our roundup!

#GivingTuesday: Share the wealth of Shakespeare with the masses at this year's free SONNET SLAM in Central Park!

Set Your DVR... for Kristin Chenoweth, stopping by Bravo's WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE!

What we're geeking out over: PERFECT CRIME becoming the first play in NYC to hit a 30-year milestone!

What we're listening to: The GROUNDHOG DAY Original Broadway Cast Recording, streaming at NPR!

What we're watching: FENCES star Viola Davis reading the children's book RENT PARTY JAZZ for SAG-AFTRA's "Storyline Online" series!

Social Butterfly: Watch the cast of GROUNDHOG DAY take their opening night bows on Broadway!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

