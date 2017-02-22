PERFECT CRIME Will Become First Play in NYC to Hit 30-Year Milestone

The long-running Off-Broadway show Perfect Crime will make history on Tuesday, April 18th becoming the first play in New York City to ever reach a milestone 30th Anniversary.

The smart, funny and fast-paced thriller in the Anne L. Bernstein Theater at The Theater Center in Times Square (1627 Broadway) will have played a whopping 12,312 performances since it first opened in 1987.

PERFECT CRIME features Catherine Russell, who was recently featured by the Associated Press as an "Off Broadway force of nature" and was dubbed "Off Broadway's Leading Lady" by Forbes Magazine. She has starred in the show since its first performance and has never taken a sick day or a vacation day in the past 30 years! It's a feat that landed her in the Guinness Book of World Records. Russell's incredible streak has been featured on Entertainment Tonight, The Today Show, Good Morning America and in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, the New York Daily News and numerous other media outlets including and People, which dubbed her "The Cal Ripken of Broadway."

Since day one Catherine has spent over 2.8 years of her life (over 24,000 hours) onstage. She has shot 94 different men and kissed 64 others. Nearly 109,989 bullets have been fired onstage and over 6215 prop coffee cakes have been eaten. The show has employed 251 actors during the past three decades.

When Perfect Crime first opened most people didn't own a cell phone; the world wide web was in its infancy and the hottest songs on the radio were George Michael's "Faith," and The Bangles "Walk Like an Egyption." A fresh faced Whitney Houston bounced around in blonde crimped curls for the video "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" and August Wilson's Fences and Les Miserables had made their Broadway premieres - as did Into The Woods and Cabaret. The city actually had many bookstores and they were placing Stephen King's new novel "It" on the shelves. Moonstruck, 3 Men and a Baby and Fatal Attraction played in movie theatres across the nation. Families gathered around their televisions for the pilots of Roseanne, Married with Children and Cheers. "Nobody puts 'Baby' in a corner" was a phrase uttered by Patrick Swayze in film Dirty Dancing and then President Ronald Regan demanded "Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!" eliminating the Berlin Wall.

No-smoking rules were implemented for all U.S. Federal Buildings and the very first anti-smoking advertisements started hitting the airwaves. The FDA approved the selling of AZT. The N.Y. Giants had just beat the Denver Broncos in SuperbowlXXl. Legend of Zelda was released for the NES (Nintendo Entertainment System) in North America. A quarter of all the mattresses sold in America were waterbeds and there were no metro cards. Tokens cost $1.

The perfect show for CSI and Law & Order fans, Perfect Crime tells the story of attractive psychiatrist and suspected cold-blooded killer Margaret Brent, her wealthy husband, deranged patient, and the handsome detective who's falling in love with her.

The cast of PERFECT CRIME also includes David Butler, Hugh Hysell, Patrick Robustelli (a well known Broadway restaurant owner making an on-video cameo); and Richard Shoberg, who played Tom Cudahy on ABC's All My Children for 24 years. Perfect Crime was written by the late Warren Manzi and directed by Jeffrey Hyatt.

In the fall of 2016, Oscar nominated and BAFTA winning Actor Gary Busey made his stage debut by joining the cast of Perfect Crime for a limited engagement period that generated worldwide attention and attracted an entirely new, young audience to the show.

Pictured: Catherine Rusell and Richard Shoberg - who have starred opposite each other for 15 years.

