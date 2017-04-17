They're Off to Arendelle! Meet the Broadway-Bound Cast of FROZEN

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Caissie Levy will star as Elsa and Patti Murin will star as Anna in Disney's new Broadway musical Frozen, opening at the St. James Theatre in spring 2018. Also joining the principal cast are Jelani Alladin as Kristoff, Greg Hildreth as Olaf, John Riddle as Hans and Robert Creighton as Duke of Weselton.

Frozen plays its out-of-town tryout at the Buell Theatre in the Denver Center for the Performing Arts August 17 - October 1, 2017. Single tickets for performances in Denver go on sale May 1, and tickets for Broadway performances will go on sale later this year.

Get to know the company with some of their past performances below!

Caissie Levy (Elsa). On Broadway, Ms. Levy created the roles of Fantine in the 2014 revival of Les Misérables, Molly in Ghost (also West End & cast album), and Sheila in the 2009 revival of Hair (also West End & cast album), and played Elphaba in Wicked (also Los Angeles) and Penny in Hairspray (also 1st national tour & Toronto). Off-Broadway, she starred as Julie Nixon and Patti Davis in First Daughter Suite (The Public Theater), Sara inMurder Ballad and Maureen in the national tour of Rent. She has played solo to sold-out audiences throughout the US, UK & Canada, was a guest soloist with The United States Military Academy at West Point, backed up Sir Rod Stewart in Las Vegas and most recently made her Carnegie Hall debut with the New York Pops. Her debut solo album,With You, is available on iTunes.

Patti Murin (Anna). Broadway/national tour: Lysistrata Jones (Lysistrata), Wicked (Glinda), Xanadu (Euterpe). Off-Broadway: Love's Labour's Lost (Shakespeare in the Park); Fly By Night (Playwrights Horizons); Lady Be Good! (Encores!). Almost Broadway: Nerds (Sally). Can currently be seen as Dr. Nina Shore on NBC's "Chicago Med."

Jelani Alladin (Kristoff). Broadway debut. Off-Broadway: Sweetee (Signature Theatre - upcoming), Don't Bother Me I Can't Cope (York Theatre). Regional: I and You(TheatreSquared), Choir Boy (Studio Theatre DC, Marin Theatre Company), The History Boys (PalmBeach Dramaworks), Violet (Clarence Brown), Josephine (Asolo Rep - world premiere). Graduate of the NYU Tisch New Studio on Broadway.

Greg Hildreth (Olaf). Broadway: Cinderella, Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson, Peter and the Starcatcher. Off-Broadway: The Robber Bridegroom. TV: "The Good Wife" (recurring), "Royal Pains." Film: Radium Girls, Wall Street II.

John Riddle (Hans) was last seen on Broadway in Kander and Ebb's The Visit starring Chita Rivera. His other stage credits include Tony in West Side Story (Casa Manana), Prince Eric in The Little Mermaid (St. Louis MUNY), Joe Hardy in Damn Yankees (PCLO),Evita (1st national tour), Little Dancer (Kennedy Center) and My Paris (Long Wharf). Other: The Secret Garden in concert at Lincoln Center, Cincinnati Pops. Last year, John debuted his solo show, Keep It Simple at Feinstein's/54 Below. He can be heard on John Kander's Hidden Treasures from Harbinger Records. CCM grad.

Robert Creighton (Duke of Weselton). Recently conceived, co-authored and starred as James Cagney in Cagney Off-Broadway. Broadway credits include The Mystery of Edwin Drood (Durdles), Anything Goes (Purser), Chicago (Amos), The Little Mermaid (Chef Louis),The Lion King (Timon) and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. TV: "The Family," "Elementary," "Law & Order," "Life on Mars."

