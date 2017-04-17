VIDEO: Punxatawney Rock! The Cast of GROUNDHOG DAY Takes Opening Night Bows on Broadway

Groundhog Day, the Olivier Award-winning new musical featuring music and lyrics by Tim Minchin and a book by Danny Rubin, and directed by Matthew Warchus, opened tonight on Broadway at the August Wilson Theatre. See the cast take their first official Broadway bow to a full-blown standing ovation.

The production's lead, Olivier Award winner and two-time Tony Award nominee Andy Karl, went on in the role of Phil Connors for the opening night performance following an injury last Friday which sidelined the star from this weekend's performances.

Meet Phil Connors (Andy Karl), a disgruntled big-city weatherman mysteriously stuck in small-town America reliving the same day over and over and over again-with no consequences, no regrets, no tomorrows, and no hangovers. But once he starts getting to know associate TV producer Rita Hanson (Barrett Doss), he discovers it's a day of second, third and fourth chances.

Based on the iconic film, Groundhog Day is re-imagined by the award-winning creators of the international hit Matilda The Musical-including director Matthew Warchus and songwriter Tim Minchin-with a book by original screenwriter Danny Rubin. Starring Olivier Award winner and two-time Tony Award nominee Andy Karl, Groundhog Day is the new musical comedy about living life to the fullest, one day at a time.

The cast of Groundhog Day features Andy Karl, who stars as Phil Connors, following his celebrated performance in the show's well-received London's production at The Old Vic last summer, and newcomer Barrett Doss (You Can't Take It With You, Burning at The New Group) as Rita Hanson.

