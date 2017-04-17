Photo Flash: She's Opened Up! First Look at Sara Bareilles in WAITRESS

Waitress continues on a winning streak at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre, once again breaking the weekly gross sales record by bringing in $1,381,419.90 for the 8-performance week ending on Easter Sunday (April 16, 2017). The previous record, $1,331,954.30, was set with the nine (9) performance week ending January 1, 2017.

Last week Waitress became the most successful show ever in the 90-year history of the Brooks Atkinson Theatre, passing the sales of the previous high-grossing tenant, Rock of Ages, ($49,761,973) in less than a year.

New York Times bestselling author and six-time Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter of the chart-topping hits "Love Song" and "Brave," Sara Bareilles is currently making her acting debut in the hit Broadway musical for which she earned Tony and Grammy Award nominations for the music and lyrics. She began a ten-week run in the show on Friday, March 31.

Check out a first look at Bareilles in action below!

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage with her husband Earl. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow Waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This new American musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel

