Confirmed! ONCE UPON A TIME Musical Episode to Air This May

Jennifer Morrison as 'Emma Swan'

ET exclusively confirms reports that a musical episode of ABC's hit drama series ONCE UPON A TIME will air on Sunday, May 7th. In addition, the site reveals that the episode will see the marriage of Emma Swan and Killian Jones!

The talented cast is currently in Vancouver, Canada filming the special episode, which will feature both choreography and original songs. Said 'Once' star Jennifer Morrison of the upcoming fictional nuptials, "We just felt, like, what better way to make it feel extra special than to have [the wedding] also be the musical episode?" She went on to share that the experience has been a highlight of her career. "It's been so fun!" she gushed. "I mean, I feel like I just keep repeating myself: It's just so fun! it's just so fun!"



The actress also teased a brief summary of the storyline, revealing "Hook and Emma find themselves on a brand new adventure that changes the rest of their lives. Wait, that's not good. Hmm, OK. Hook and Emma follow through on a critical decision..." Added co-star Colin O'Donoghue, "With music, and dance, and some mighty fine romance!"



The fairy tale-themed series features some of Disney's most beloved characters from such classics as Frozen, The Little Mermaid, Aladdin and Peter Pan. In addition to Morrison as Emma Swan and O'Donoghue as Hook, the cast includes Ginnifer Goodwin as Snow White/Mary Margaret, Lana Parrilla as the Evil Queen/Regina, Josh Dallas as Prince Charming/David, Emilie de Ravin as Belle, Jared S. Gilmore as Henry Mills, Sean Maguire as Robin Hood, Rebecca Mader as Wicked Witch/Zelena and Robert Carlyle as Rumplestiltskin/Mr. Gold.

Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz are creators and executive producers. Steve Pearlman, David H. Goodman and Andrew Chambliss are also executive producers. The series is produced by ABC Studios.

Photo: ABC/Jack Rowand

