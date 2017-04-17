We're 'Stuck' Listening to the Full GROUNDHOG DAY Cast Recording, Now Streaming!

Click Here for More Articles on GROUNDHOG DAY

Groundhog Day's Original Broadway Cast Recording dropped digitally on April 14 and will be in stores on May 5 - and you can preview the whole album now on NPR!

The recording is produced by Chris Nightingale, Michael Croiter, and Tim Minchin and is being released by Masterworks Broadway/Broadway Records. Order it now on iTunes and Amazon. The full track listing is below!

Groundhog Day, the new musical featuring music and lyrics by Tim Minchin and a book by Danny Rubi and directed by Matthew Warchus, is expected to open tonight, April 17, at the August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street).

Meet Phil Connors (Andy Karl), a disgruntled big-city weatherman mysteriously stuck in small-town America reliving the same day over and over and over again-with no consequences, no regrets, no tomorrows, and no hangovers. But once he starts getting to know associate TV producer Rita Hanson (Barrett Doss), he discovers it's a day of second, third and fourth chances.

Based on the iconic film, Groundhog Day is re-imagined by the award-winning creators of the international hit Matilda The Musical-including director Matthew Warchus and songwriter Tim Minchin-with a book by original screenwriter Danny Rubin. Starring two-time Tony Award nominee Andy Karl, Groundhog Day is the new musical comedy about living life to the fullest, one day at a time.

GROUNDHOG DAY TRACK LISTING:

1. Overture

2. There Will be Sun

3. Day One

4. Day Two

5. Day Three

6. Stuck

7. Nobody Cares

8. Philandering

9. One Day

10. Entr'acte

11. Playing Nancy

12. Hope

13. Everything About You

14. If I Had My Time Again

15. Everything About You (Reprise)

16. Night Will Come

17. Philanthropy

18. Punxsutawney Rock

19. Seeing You

Photo Credit: Jimmy Asnes, © 2017 Sony Music Entertainment

