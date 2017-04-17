PHOTO: First Image of Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper in STAR IS BORN Remake!

Lady Gaga turned to Instagram today to share a first image of herself and co-star Bradley Cooper (Broadway's THE ELEPHANT MAN) in the highly anticipated reboot of A STAR IS BORN. Check out the pic below!

Lady Gaga will star opposite four-time Oscar nominee Bradley Cooper ("American Sniper," "American Hustle," "Silver Linings Playbook") in a remake of the iconic musical drama A STAR IS BORN. The film, scheduled to hit theaters on Sept. 28, 2018 will also be helmed by Cooper, who will be making his directorial debut. Lady Gaga's role in "A Star is Born" will mark her first lead in a feature film. In addition, she will compose new songs for the film, which she will also perform.

ladygaga: am so excited to star in my first movie alongside someone I'm so lucky to call my friend. I always wanted to be an actress on the big screen. The story of "A Star is Born" is so special and I'm so grateful to Bradley for making my dream come true. Can't wait for you to meet Ally.

A singular talent, Lady Gaga earned an Oscar nomination earlier this year for her moving song "Til it Happens to You," from the documentary "The Hunting Ground." Among her many music honors, she has also won six GRAMMY AWARDS and earned another nine Grammy nominations. Her multi-platinum hits range from "Bad Romance," "Poker Face" and "Just Dance" to the chart-topping anthem "Born This Way." In 2014, she proved her crossover appeal with "Cheek to Cheek," partnering with the legendary Tony Bennett on a duet album of standards, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard chart. On the acting front, Lady Gaga starred in the 2015-16 season of FX's hit series "American Horror Story," earning widespread acclaim and winning a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Made for Television Movie. She had earlier been seen in the Robert Rodriguez films "Machete Kills" and "Sin City: A Dame to Die For."

A STAR IS BORN image courtesy of Warner Bros

'Joanne' cover art courtesy of Facebook/Lady Gaga

