BWW Morning Brief April 12th, 2017 - REBEL IN THE SOUL, Julianne Moore at CHURCH & STATE and More

by BWW News Desk - April 11, 2017

Producers Daryl Roth and Hal Luftig announced today that Grammy Award-nominated Panic! At the Disco front man Brendon Urie will make his Broadway debut as 'Charlie Price' in Kinky Boots, beginning Friday, May 26 through August 6, 2017.. (more...)

2) Sooha Kim, Red Concepcion, and More Announced for MISS SAIGON UK Tour

by BWW News Desk - April 11, 2017

Cameron Mackintosh is delighted to announce principal casting and further dates for the forthcoming UK and Ireland tour of his acclaimed new production of Boublil and Schonberg's legendary musical MISS SAIGON, opening at Curve Leicester where it will play from Saturday 1 July - Saturday 22 July 2017.. (more...)

3) Garrett Clayton, Jonah Platt, and More Lead THE LAST BREAKFAST CLUB at Rockwell

by BWW News Desk - April 11, 2017

It's the end of the world as we know it - and the brain, the athlete, the basket case, the princess, and the criminal are still stuck in that damn library! The Fuse Project and Rockwell Table & Stage explore a musical theatre world in which the most beloved cinema characters from the 1980's era barricade themselves inside the library because the world as we know it has ended.. (more...)

4) Photo Flash: Sneak Peek - Cortney Wolfson and Stephanie Renee Wall to Star in ROMY AND MICHELE'S HIGH SCHOOL REUNION World Premiere in Seattle

by BWW News Desk - April 11, 2017

This summer, two of the quirkiest and most endearing best friends in pop culture will make their musical theater debut at The 5th Avenue Theatre in the World Premiere production of Romy and Michele's High School Reunion, running June 8-July 2, 2017. Based on the 1997 cult hit film, Romy and Michele will star Cortney Wolfson, who previously starred in Kinky Boots on Broadway, as Romy and Stephanie Renee Wall, who starred as Elsa in Disney's Frozen Live, as Michele alongside a sensational cast of locally and nationally acclaimed actors. BroadwayWorld has a sneak peek at the duo in costume below!. (more...)

5) BWW TV Exclusive: Tony Winner Daisy Eagan Auditions for a Familiar Role in Season Two Premiere of TURNING THE TABLES!

by BroadwayWorld TV - April 11, 2017

Following last year's hit debut season, BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you a brand new season of Turning the Tables! Featuring Ellyn Marie Marsh, Andrew Briedis, Andrew Chappelle, Julia Mattison, and created by Marsh, Turning the Tables caught fire in 2016 with a season devoted to Broadway's hottest casting directors getting the tables turned on them by the actors. The improv based series featured your favorite casting directors such as Rachel Hoffman, Bernie Telsey and Tara Rubin. Season two will feature a brand-new and unique take on the popular niche web series.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

- Larry Kirwan's REBEL IN THE SOUL starts tonight at Irish Rep.

- Julianne Moore will appear at a gun safety talk back after CHURCH & STATE tonight...

- And writers of color take the stage in MTF's LIFT EVERY VOICE AND SING this evening!

BWW Exclusive: Check out our footage of Hartt School alumni taking over BROADWAY SESSIONS!

#WednesdayWisdom: A word of advice from Julianne Moore...

"Behavior is mutable. It changes from place to place. It's like accents, dialect - it varies from one area to another. But there are universal truths about what it means to be a human being. All the other stuff is like applique. Learning that was interesting to me and probably useful for becoming an actor." - Julianne Moore (via BrainyQuote)

What we're geeking out over: Krysta Rodriguez and more singing in BROADWAY LOVES KELLY CLARKSON at 54 Below!

What we're listening to: The new music video for Jennifer Hudson's single "Remember Me" - check it out below!

What we're watching: Mandy Gonzalez and Brandon Victor Dixon performing a BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY duet at Miscast!

Social Butterfly: Read this a-little-too-real, hilarious Tweet from SOMETHING ROTTEN!'s Josh Grisetti...

That night you spill water down your codpiece moments before your entrance, then pull out a poem that's soaking wet. #AutumnHurlbertsFace! - Josh Grisetti (@JoshGrisetti) April 12, 2017

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Dan Lauria, who turns 70 today!

Dan Lauria last starred on Broadway and on tour in A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL and before that in LOMBARDI. Among his Off-Broadway credits are A STONE CARVER, THE GUYS, OTHER PEOPLE'S MONEY, MARLON BRANDO SAT RIGHT HERE and GAME PLAN (which he also wrote). He was a producer on the 1989 Off-Broadway production of A BRONX TALE. Laurie is well known for his role on the TV series THE WONDER YEARS. More recently, he's appeared on the small screen in SULLIVAN & SON and often appears in theatre productions across the country.

Richard Zavaglia and Dan Lauria in NJ Rep's DINNER WITH THE BOYS.

Photo by SuzAnne Barabas

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

