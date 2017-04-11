Garrett Clayton, Jonah Platt, and More Lead THE LAST BREAKFAST CLUB at Rockwell

It's the end of the world as we know it - and the brain, the athlete, the basket case, the princess, and the criminal are still stuck in that damn library! The Fuse Project and Rockwell Table & Stage explore a musical theatre world in which the most beloved cinema characters from the 1980's era barricade themselves inside the library because the world as we know it has ended. But don't fret, their teenage angst and in-depth exploration of youth continues inside Shermer High School. The brand new musical parody runs Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights starting May 18th, 2017. Grab your tickets before our world really ends, now on sale at: www.rockwell-la.com

The Fuse Project is excited to announce the official cast for the new show which plays all summer long at Rockwell. Garrett Clayton, star of NBC's HAIRSPRAY, Disney's TEEN BEACH MOVIE, and Freeform's THE FOSTERS will play Brian, the Brain. Max Ehrich, two time Emmy Award winner for his star turning performance in CBS's THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS, as well as the star of UNDER THE DOME and Hulu's THE PATH will play Andrew the athlete. Jonah Platt who's just coming off his hugely successful Broadway run as Fiyero in WICKED will play Bender the Criminal. Anna Grace Barlow star of Fox's SCREAM QUEENS, Freeform's THE FOSTERS and the recent star of Broadway bound THE PROM will play Claire, the princess. And YouTube sensation Lana McKissack will play Allison the basketcase.

Bradley Bredeweg, the Creator, Executive Producer, and Showrunner of the hit Walt Disney and Jennifer Lopez produced television series, THE FOSTERS partners with Kate Pazakis, Executive Producer and Artistic Director of Rockwell Table & Stage - to present an all new theatre Production Company known as THE FUSE PROJECT. The concept of the new brand is to fuse pop culture icons and cinema classics into one intense, hilarious, and thought-provoking night of epic musical theatre.

Post nuclear war - one foot outside turns your brain to zombie mush. What's a teenager to do? Bunker down inside that damn cement library and wait for the world to reset. With a hilarious and insightful book written by Bradley Bredeweg and Kate Pazakis, inspired by the original and beloved classic film, you will both laugh and cry as you cheer for your favorite 80's icons to make it out alive.

Bradley Bredeweg will direct a cast of up-and-coming theatrical stars, with a few beloved stage and screen actors to be announced in the next few weeks. So, stay tuned. Kate Pazakis is best known for creating the UMPO series at Rockwell, with shows that have included The Unauthorized Musicals parody of THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA, UMPO TROOP Beverly Hills, UMPO HOCUS POCUS, and the recent smash hit UMPO MEAN GURLZ. Together, Bradley and Kate produced the smash hit ROMEO+JULIET: LOVE IS A BATTLEFIELD starring Corbin Bleu and Ashley Argota. Bradley Bredeweg is also known for producing the recent critically acclaimed revival of SIDE SHOW that was directed by Oscar winner Bill Condon. He also produced AMERICAN IDIOT on London's West End alongside Pazakis, as well as the massive hit mini-series TUT, starring Ben Kingsley. The duo is joined by acclaimed Musical Director Gregory Nabours, who brings to the table a soundtrack of updated and nostalgic 1980's smash hits.

"I grew up obsessing over this movie and to be able to catch up with these characters nearly ten years later after the movie ended, is a fan guy's dream come true. We are going to have such a blast exploring a world in which these kids might be the only people left on the planet. And in this dark and crazy Trump era, the themes and dark comedic tone might hit a little too close to home," Bradley Bredeweg said. "I don't want this to just feel like a parody. We will pay tribute to the classic brat pack film while also telling some thought-provoking and perhaps emotional storytelling. Oh and keep a look out for a couple surprise appearances from other beloved classic cinema characters from that era - ahem, Marty McFly."

The Fuse Project will use THE LAST BREAKFAST CLUB - A Musical Parody as a launching off point. They plan on exploring other fun mixing-of-genres and film classics in the near future. THELMA AND LOUISE'S HIGH SCHOOL REUNION, HARRY POTTER'S DAY OFF and THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS STORY are the other projects in the works. In fact, The Fuse Project is signing a multi-distribution deal to beam their live theatrical experiences to nearly 600 movies screens across the country, for one night live in cinema events starting later this year.

Tickets are on sale now for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights with shows beginning on May 18th, 2017. Showtime: 8pm. Rockwell Table & Stage is located in Los Feliz at 1714 N. Vermont Ave, Los Angeles. 323-669-1550 For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.rockwell-la.com.

