BWW TV Exclusive: Tony Winner Daisy Eagan Auditions for a Familiar Role in Season Two Premiere of TURNING THE TABLES!

Following last year's hit debut season, BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you a brand new season of Turning the Tables! Featuring Ellyn Marie Marsh, Andrew Briedis, Andrew Chappelle, Julia Mattison, and created by Marsh, Turning the Tables caught fire in 2016 with a season devoted to Broadway's hottest casting directors getting the tables turned on them by the actors. The improv based series featured your favorite casting directors such as Rachel Hoffman, Bernie Telsey and Tara Rubin. Season Two will feature a brand-new and unique take on the popular niche web series.

Season two is directed by Mark Ezovski and edited by Michael Hunsaker. It's produced by Ellyn Marie Marsh and Two Avenue LLC.

In the Season Two premiere, watch as Daisy Eagan gets a surprise in the audition room, as she's asked to read for a familiar role...

Tony award winner Eagan, was Just featured on HBO "Girls" in a two episode arc. On stage in NYC she was most recently seen in New York in Manhattan Theater Productions' The Secret Garden as Martha. Her three one-woman shows have enjoyed success at 54 Below, Joe's Pub, The Laurie Beechman, Birdland, and Rockwell Table and Stage in Los Angeles. She lives and works in New York City with her son and his dad. Fresh off a successful run of The Secret Garden at Shakespeare Theatre Company, Daisy will be heading to Seattle in March to continue the co-production.

Related Articles