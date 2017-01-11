Ariana Grande & John Legend to Perform Title Song for BEAUTY AND THE BEAST?

According to Hits Daily Double, Ariana Grande and John Legend will team up for an epic duet to be featured in Disney's highly-anticipated live-action BEAUTY AND THE BEAST. According to the site, the duo will perform the title song, which will be played over the film's ending credits. The number will be included in the movie's soundtrack, dropping March 10th.



Written by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, the Broadway-inspired ballad "Beauty and the Beast" was first recorded by Angela Lansbury in her role as THE VOICE of Mrs. Potts in the animated film. It was subsequently recorded as a pop duet by Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson, and released as the only single from the film's soundtrack. Both versions of "Beauty and the Beast" were highly successful, garnering both a Golden Globe and Academy Award for Best Original Song, as well as GRAMMY AWARDS for Best Song Written for Visual Media and Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals. The single was also nominated for the Grammy Award for Record of the Year and the Grammy Award for Song of the Year.



According to the site, Ron Fair will produce the updated version of the song. The record producer noted that the remaking of the classic tune was "not small potatoes" but believes that Grande and Legend will bring "a new school-old school fresh treatment that shows the soulfulness and power of what a great melody and lyric can inspire."

Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST hits theaters on March 17th. Check out both original versions of the title song below.

Source

Related Articles