Amanda, Laura, Tom & Jim- Meet the Cast of Broadway's Newest THE GLASS MENAGERIE

The revival of The Glass Menagerie opens tonight, March 9, at the Belasco Theatre, starring two-time Academy Award winner Sally Field and two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello, joined by Finn Wittrock and Madison Ferris in the revival of Tennessee Williams' iconic play. Tony winner Sam Gold directs.



The Glass Menagerie is the play that brought a brilliant young writer named Tennessee Williams to national attention when it premiered on Broadway in 1945. More than seventy years later, Williams' most personal work for the stage continues to captivate and overwhelm audiences around the world.

Get to know the company before they take their opening night bows below!

Sally Field (Amanda Wingfield) - Sally Field is a two-time Academy Award® and three-time Emmy® Award-winning actress, whose career has spanned five decades and dozens of iconic roles on screens large and small. Highlights from her extensive film credits include Hello, My Name is Doris; Lincoln (New York Film Critics Award; Oscar, Screen Actors Guild Award, Golden Globe®, British Academy of Film and Television Arts Award noms.); Forrest Gump (SAG, BAFTA noms.); Steel Magnolias (Golden Globe nom.); Murphy's Romance (Golden Globe nom.); Places in the Heart (Academy Award, Golden Globe Award); Absence of Malice (Golden Globe nom.); Norma Rae (Academy Award, Golden Globe Award, New York Film Critics Award & Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards, National Board of Review Award); Mrs. Doubtfire; Soapdish; Not Without My Daughter; Punchline and Smokey and the Bandit (Golden Globe nom.). Her TV roles include "Sybil" (Emmy Award), "Brothers & Sisters" (Emmy Award) and "ER" (Emmy Award). On the stage, she previously played the role of Amanda Wingfield in the acclaimed 2004 John F. Kennedy Center production of The Glass Menagerie. She was last seen on Broadway in 2002 starring in Edward Albee's The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia? In September 2015, President Obama honored her with the National Medal of Arts.

Joe Mantello (Tom Wingfield) - Joe Mantello most recently directed The Humans (Tony® nomination), Blackbird and An Act of God on Broadway. He received Emmy and Critics' Choice Television Award nominations for his performance in HBO's "The Normal Heart" (dir. Ryan Murphy). This two-time Tony Award-winning director's credits include: Airline Highway, The Last Ship, Casa Valentina, I'll Eat You Last, The Other Place, Dogfight, Other Desert Cities, The Pride, Pal Joey, 9 to 5, November, The Receptionist, The Ritz, Three Days of Rain, The Odd Couple, Glengarry Glen Ross (Tony nomination), Laugh Whore, Assassins (Tony Award), Wicked, Take Me Out (Tony Award), Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune, A Man of No Importance, Design for Living, The Vagina Monologues, Bash, Love! Valour! Compassion! (Tony nomination), Proposals, The Mineola Twins, and Corpus Christi. Acting credits: The Normal Heart (Tony nomination), Angels in America (Tony nomination) and The Baltimore Waltz. He is a member of Naked Angels, an Associate Artist at Roundabout Theatre Company and has received Outer Critics Circle, Drama Desk, Lucille Lortel, Helen Hayes, Clarence Derwent, Obie and Joe A. Callaway awards.

Finn Wittrock (Jim O'Connor) - Broadway: Death of a Salesman directed by Mike Nichols (winner of 2012 Tony and Drama Desk Awards, for which Wittrock won a Theatre World Award and Clarence Derwent Award). Off Broadway: Othello at the New York Theater Workshop; Tony Kushner's The Illusion at Signature Theatre, Age of Iron at Classic Stage Company. Regional: Sweet Bird of Youth at The Goodman Theatre, The Guardsman at the Kennedy Center, The Blue Deep at the Williamstown Theatre Festival, Romeo and Juliet at the Shakespeare Theatre Company; Shaw's Candida at the Berkshire Theatre Festival; The Laramie Project at Mechanicals Theatre Group in Los Angeles. Television credits include: "American Horror Story," "The Normal Heart," "Masters of Sex." Film credits include: Landline, premiering at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival; La La Land, The Big Short, My All American, Unbroken and The Submarine Kid, which he also co-wrote. Training: Juilliard and the Los Angeles County High School for the Arts.

Madison Ferris (Laura Wingfield) - Madison Ferris is thrilled to be making her Broadway debut. She is a recent graduate of Muhlenberg College's theater program where she performed in A Winter's Tale and Three Sisters. New York dance credits include The Show Must Go On and Ballet (New York) choreographed by Jérôme Bel.

