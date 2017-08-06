Adrienne Kennedy to Premiere First New Play in Nine Years

Aug. 6, 2017  

According to The New York Times, legendary playwright Adrienne Kennedy has written a new play that will premiere in January of 2018. This is the playwright's first new work in nine years. The play, titled HE BROUGHT HER HEART BACK IN A BOX, will be produced by Theatre for a New Audience.

TFANA describes the play, directed by Evan Yionoulis, as such:

"Set in Montezuma, Georgia, and New York City in 1941, this new work by one of America's greatest living dramatists is a heartbreaking and nail-biting memory tale of segregation, theatrical yearning, and doomed love. The action, driven by lyrical parallel monologues and a chilling tour through a storeroom of charged images, braids together the indignities of Jim Crow, rising Nazism, sexual hypocrisy, Christopher Marlowe, and the lingering shadow of a terrible crime."

Adrienne Kennedy is known for her extensive list of plays including her 1964 debut work FUNNYHOUSE OF A NEGRO. She is a multi-award winning playwright. Her accolades include an Obie Lifetime Achievement Award.

For more, visit The New York Times here.

For tickets to HE BROUGHT HER HEART BACK IN A BOX, visit TFANA here.


