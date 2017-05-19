AMELIE Original Broadway Cast Recording Now Available to Purchase or Stream

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of AMÉLIE, A NEW MUSICAL by Warner Music, is now available digitally to purchase or stream at https://w.lnk.to/amelie. The CD will be released on Friday, June 9, 2017 and is available to pre-order.

Michael Croiter is the album executive producer; Daniel Messé and Gary Maurer are producers; and Nathan Tysen is associate producer.

The cast of Amélie, A New Musical features Phillipa Soo, Adam Chanler-Berat, David Andino, Randy Blair, Heath Calvert, Alison Cimmet, Savvy Crawford, Manoel Felciano, Harriett D. Foy, Alyse Alan Louis, Maria-Christina Oliveras, Paul Whitty and Tony Sheldon.

With a book by Tony Award nominee Craig Lucas, music by Daniel Messé and lyrics by Nathan Tysen & Messé, AMÉLIE, A NEW MUSICAL is directed by Tony Award winner Pam MacKinnon, musical staging and choreography by Sam Pinkleton, music direction by Kimberly Grigsby, scenic and costume design by Tony Award winner David Zinn, co-lighting design by Tony Award nominee Jane Cox and Mark Barton, sound design by Tony Award nominee Kai Harada, projection design by Peter Nigrini, puppet design by Amanda Villalobos, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, vocal arrangements by Kimberly Grigsby and Daniel Messé, and orchestrations by Tony Award winner Bruce Coughlin.

In 2015, AMÉLIE, A NEW MUSICAL had its critically acclaimed world premiere at Berkeley Repertory Theatre, which topped "Best Theater of 2015" lists in the Los Angeles Timesand the San Francisco Chronicle.

AMÉLIE is the new Broadway musical based on the beloved five-time Oscar®-nominated film, and "an enchanting act of theatrical reinvention" (The Los Angeles Times).

Amélie is an extraordinary young woman who lives quietly in the world, but loudly in her mind. She covertly improvises small, but surprising acts of kindness that bring joy and mayhem. But when a chance at love comes her way, Amélie realizes that to find happiness she'll have to risk everything and say what's in her heart. Come be inspired by this imaginative dreamer who finds her voice, discovers the power of connection and sees possibility around every corner. In these uncertain times, Amélie is someone to believe in.

AMÉLIE is a heartwarming comedy that "proves that the world is better when we're all in it together" (Paste Magazine).

AMÉLIE, A NEW MUSICAL is produced on Broadway by Aaron Harnick, David Broser, Triptyk Studios, Spencer B. Ross and Harbor Entertainment.

