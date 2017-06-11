A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2's Laurie Metcalf Wins 2017 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Laurie Metcalf has won the 2017 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play for A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2. This is Ms. Metcalf's fourth Tony nomination. She was previously nominated for 2016's MISERY, 2013's THE OTHER PLACE and 2008's NOVEMBER.

Metcalf is a three-time Emmy Award winner and an original member of the Steppenwolf Theatre. She was last seen on the New York stage in Lincoln Center's production of Bruce Norris' Domesticated, and in her Tony Award-nominated performance in Manhattan Theatre Club's production of Sharr White's The Other Place. She received three Emmy Awards for her work on the TV series "Roseanne," stars in HBO's "Getting On," has a recurring role on "The Big Bang Theory," and her films include Desperately Seeking Susan, Leaving Las Vegas, Uncle Buck, JFK, International Affairs and the Toy Story series.

Directed by Tony-winner Sam Gold, a wildly inventive new American play that picks up after Henrik Ibsen's most cherished work concludes, A Doll's House, Part 2 will boast an all-star cast that features three-time Emmy Award-winner and three-time Tony Award-nominee Laurie Metcalf, Academy Award-winner Chris Cooper, Tony Award-winner Jayne Houdyshell and two-time Tony Award-nominee Condola Rashad.



In the final scene of Ibsen's 1879 ground-breaking masterwork, Nora Helmer makes the shocking decision to leave her husband and children, and begin a life on her own. This climactic event - when Nora slams the door on everything in her life - instantly propelled world drama into the modern age. In A Doll's House, Part 2, many years have passed since Nora's exit. Now, there's a knock on that same door. Nora has returned. But why? And what will it mean for those she left behind?

