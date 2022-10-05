Theatre in the Park INDOOR Presents ALWAYS...PATSY CLINE, Now Playing!

Country singer Patsy Cline became one of the most celebrated crossover artists of the 1950s and early 1960s known for her hits, including "Crazy" and "Walking After Midnight." When she tragically died in a 1963 plane crash, fans were devastated but her music lived on.

Theatre in the Park INDOOR pays homage to this great singer in its upcoming production of

"Always...Patsy Cline '' opening Friday, Sept. 30, with an eleven-performance run continuing through Sunday, Oct. 16 in the Black Box Theatre at the Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center (AHC), 8788 Metcalf, Overland Park, Kansas. Tickets are now available online at www.theatreinthepark.org. Tickets may also be purchased at front desk of the AHC, Monday - Saturday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. The box office opens at 6:30 p.m. on performance evenings and at 1 p.m. for matinees. Seating is assigned at time of ticket purchase.

In Theatre in the Park's (TIP) continuing effort to make theatre accessible for all, the Saturday, Oct. 15 at 7:30 p.m. show is a sign-language interpretation performance.

"Always...Patsy Cline" is more than a tribute to the legendary country singer. The show is based on a true story about Cline's friendship with a fan from Houston named Louise Seger, who befriended the star in a Texas honky-tonk in 1961. Seger continued correspondence with Cline until her untimely death. The show's title was inspired by Cline's letters to Seger, which were consistently signed "Love Always...Patsy Cline."

Complete with down home country humor, true emotion and even some audience participation, "Always...Patsy Cline" includes many of Patsy' unforgettable hits such as "Crazy", "I Fall to Pieces", "Sweet Dreams" and "Walking After Midnight" with 27 songs in all.

TIP INDOOR's production of "Always...Patsy Cline" is directed by Barb Nichols. A veteran director for TIP, Nichols most recently served as co-creator with Krista Eyler for this season's original musical "The Sparkletones," that Nichols also directed. The pair also won the Audience Choice/Best of Fest Award New York Musical Festival in 2019 for their musical, "Overture". The pair has collectively been involved with more than 24 TIP shows. Ashley Jones Rivers serves as musical director/conductor for "Always...Patsy Cline" after working on this summer's TIP production of "Zombie Prom".

Taking on the iconic role of Patsy Cline is Krista Eyler, a veteran of TIP and many other theatres in Kansas City including Musical Theatre Heritage, The Lewis and Shirley White Theatre and The Chestnut Fine Arts. A vocalist, musician, and composer, Eyler starred in TIP's "The Sparkletones," which she co-created. Most recently Eyler appeared in The New Theatre production of the musical "Freaky Friday". Eyler established Funky Mama Music more than 15 years ago to promote original, rock n' roll for families.

Stasha Case portrays Louise Segers in "Always...Patsy Cline". Like her co-star, Case is also a TIP veteran; this show will mark her 23rd production. Case's last TIP show was the 2021 OUTDOOR production of "Mama Mia!".

This is Case's ninth time to play Louise Segers in "Always...Patsy Cline" including a turn opposite her friend Eyler. Case has performed with numerous local theatres including Bran Players, The American Heartland Theatre and The Lewis and Shirley White Theatre. Case was an assistant director and founding member of Full Frontal Comedy improvisational comedy troupe and performed with them for 11 years.

The final TIP INDOOR production for 2022 will be the family-friendly fantastical show "Seussical The Musical" running Dec. 9-23.

Tickets for the INDOOR shows are on sale now. TIP INDOOR ticket prices are $16.50 for adults, $14.50 for youth (ages 4-10) and $14.85 for seniors, plus tax. Tickets and further details are available at www.theatreinthepark.org.

TIP is a program of the Johnson County Parks & Recreation District and is the largest community theatre in the nation. TIP produces eight musicals annually with a company of Kansas City Metro area performers, directors, musicians, designers and staff for over 40,000 patrons thereby furthering its mission to enhance the quality of life in the community by providing a variety of entertainment programs through public and private partnerships. TIP sponsors for the current season include AdventHealth and FNBO.