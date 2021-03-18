Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Stage 9 Presents THE SOUND OF MUSIC

The musical follows the true story of the Von Trapp Family singers.

Mar. 18, 2021  
Stage 9 presents The Sound of Music, beginning tomorrow, March 9, 2021.

Buy tickets now at stage9hutch.com or stage9.booktix.com! This show will be live streamed on BookTixLive! Once you buy a ticket, you will automatically be sent a link in your confirmation email! Tickets are $25 for an unlimited amount of people in one household!

Performances are March 19th-21st & 26th-28th! Friday and Saturday shows will premiere at 7:30PM and Sunday matinees are at 2PM, Central Daylight Savings Time!

A melodic, heart-warming story, it is based on the real life of the Von Trapp Family Singers, one of the world's best-known concert groups in the era immediately preceding World War II.

The story begins with Maria, an Austrian maiden who must choose between secular and religious life when her convent sends her to act as governess to the seven children of a stern widowed naval captain. She falls in love with the Von Trapp's and brings a new love of life and music into the home as Nazi storm clouds gather over the country.


