SLOW NIGHT Begins Performances at Kechi Playhouse 9/8

Runs September 8-October 1, 2023

By: Sep. 01, 2023

Kechi Playhouse is happy to announce the fourth production of their 41st year: Slow Night, an original play by local playwright, Dawn DeProspo, September 8-October 1.

It’s a beautiful evening at the Hole in the Wall Inn and Suites of Hendersonville. Front desk workers LaTrina and Aquanette think they’re in for a quiet night shift; that is until a rumor circulates that a country singer is staying in the hotel, a strange man is seen sneaking into the building, and a tornado producing weather system moves into the area. If only it would go back to being a slow night.

This wonderful farce stars Amy Saker, Heather Johnson, Chelsea Daniel, Andrew Blocher, Raziah Izard, Chelsie Penner, Dante Snyder and Julian Samson. The show is directed by Walter Stewart.

Performances are at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday with Sunday matinees starting at 2:30 p.m.  Tickets are $16 Friday and Saturday and $15 on Sunday.  Call for reservations 316-744-2152. Kechi Playhouse is located at 100 E Kechi Rd.




Previews: DREAMGIRLS at Crown Uptown
Previews: DREAMGIRLS at Crown Uptown

The Crown Arts Collaborative (CAC), a 501(c)(3) non-profit arts organization, kicks off its 2023 season with the powerful musical 'Dreamgirls,' set to grace the stage at the historic Crown Uptown Theatre. This captivating show promises to transport audiences into the heart of the entertainment industry's golden age, with performances running on weekends from August 25 to September 10, with Friday and Saturday showtimes at 8:00 PM, and Sunday matinees at 2:00 PM.

WILL YOU STILL LOVE ME IN THE MORNING? is Now Playing at Kechi Playhouse
WILL YOU STILL LOVE ME IN THE MORNING? is Now Playing at Kechi Playhouse

WILL YOU STILL LOVE ME IN THE MORNING? is now playing at Kechi Playhouse. Performances run through August 25.

Previews: WILL YOU STILL LOVE ME IN THE MORNING? at Kechi Playhouse
Previews: WILL YOU STILL LOVE ME IN THE MORNING? at Kechi Playhouse

Kechi Playhouse is happy to announce the third production of their 41st year: Will You Still Love Me in the Morning by Brian Clemens and Dennis Spooner, August 4-27.

Music Theatre Wichita Hosts Musical Theatre for Adults Classes
Music Theatre Wichita Hosts Musical Theatre for Adults Classes

Music Theatre Wichita hosts Musical Theatre for Adults classes beginning this month!

