SLOW NIGHT Begins Performances at Kechi Playhouse 9/8

Kechi Playhouse is happy to announce the fourth production of their 41st year: Slow Night, an original play by local playwright, Dawn DeProspo, September 8-October 1.

It’s a beautiful evening at the Hole in the Wall Inn and Suites of Hendersonville. Front desk workers LaTrina and Aquanette think they’re in for a quiet night shift; that is until a rumor circulates that a country singer is staying in the hotel, a strange man is seen sneaking into the building, and a tornado producing weather system moves into the area. If only it would go back to being a slow night.

This wonderful farce stars Amy Saker, Heather Johnson, Chelsea Daniel, Andrew Blocher, Raziah Izard, Chelsie Penner, Dante Snyder and Julian Samson. The show is directed by Walter Stewart.

Performances are at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday with Sunday matinees starting at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $16 Friday and Saturday and $15 on Sunday. Call for reservations 316-744-2152. Kechi Playhouse is located at 100 E Kechi Rd.