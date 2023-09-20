Review: THE WILD WOMEN OF WINEDALE at Wichita Community Theatre

Finding plays that feature women of a “certain age,” is not easy, but very desirable considering the often underutilized talent that exists in that demographic. The Wild Women of Winedale, by Jones Hope Wooten, now at the Wichita Community Theatre through September 24th, is wine in a million! Not only is it written by a woman, but it is thoughtfully directed by the one and only, local icon, Crystal Meek, and stars an all female cast.

Engaging and realistic, the story centering around encroaching golden years, loss of loved ones, and shifting identity, is a biting rollercoaster of a comedy. The eldest Wild family member, a beloved adventurous aunt, is near her final breath as one sister turns 60. We see how the Wild women support, challenge and irritate each other into the next phase of life. Dry, witty, and accommodating no one’s ego, it has depth, and a touch of healthy…destruction.

Although an ensemble piece, the story is driven by Theresa Dombrowski (Fanny). She is professionally successful, the family caretaker, and dutifully keeps everyone’s belongings as they move out, or die. The scene opens with her documentary project for the local museum that asks, “what’s one moment that changed your life forever?” She bravely takes a journey of transformation and we are here for it. Theresa is controlled, empathetic but funny in this role.

Her younger sister, played by Angela Forrest (Willa), is spirited and to thank for much of the sharp humor sprinkled throughout. A bit sarcastic and verbally quick on the draw, she’s suffered hard knocks and grew a sharp tongue to cope with it. Teasing her sister about her age, and exchanging insults with her sister-in-law, are her favorite pastimes. She’s exploring new and hilarious avenues, including speed knitting, to process the relentless stress from being an overworked nurse. Very comical and great energy.

The third “Wild Woman,” is their widowed sister-in-law played by Julie Williams (Jef), a Georgian belle with a pinch of drama queen. She just wants to be accepted into the family, and find a new man…preferably with a house! Vibrant and eager to please with a smattering of gibes to spice up her southern charm, she’s an endearing foil for the sisters.

Intermingled between scenes with the Wilds, we return to the museum’s documentary interviews, where six women get to share important moments of their lives. These slices of life are just as appetizing as the main dish! Each of these actors brings it. We get laughs and sighs. Highs and lows. Laurie Mulford (Doreen), Lana Jeppesen (Betty), Jami Thomas (Glenda), Renee Tanner (Flo), Elisa Balleau (Nora) and Ashley McCracken-Christy (Edith) are all authentic, exhibiting range and sensitivity. Impressed!

When you enter the theatre you see a cozy living room full of antiques, collectibles and quaint clutter. The set design by Chris Welborn, Joseph Heil and Victor Savage was down-to-earth and wonderfully detailed. Each prop and set dressing made us feel at home thanks to Lana Jeppesen, property designer. The actors were all dressed flatteringly by the experienced Mary Tush Green, costume designer, and cast. Mark Shuster, illustrious sound designer, was spinning beloved tunes between the scenes, and Joseph Heil supplied the exceptionally appropriate lighting design.

Nestled in idyllic tree lined College Hill, walking up to the Wichita Community Theatre, sets the mood for a lovely night. The evening I attended The Wild Women of Winedale, the audience was involved, laughing and reacting, having a great time. Solid acting with a funny and well written script. Cheers!

Running Thursday - Saturday at 8 PM, and Sunday at 2 PM through the 24th of September, make a reservation for Wichita Community Theatre’s The Wild Women of Winedale at 316.686.1282