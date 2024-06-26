Review: THE SUNSHINE BOYS at Roxy's Downtown

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Car keys, pickle and Alka-Seltzer, have something in common according to retired Vaudevillian comic, Willie, as he shares this Law of Comedy with his ever patient nephew, “words with “K” are always funny!” For a change of pace from the boisterous, toe tapping musicals of summer, Roxy’s Downtown brings a whimsical, thoughtful production of the 1972 Neil Simon play The Sunshine Boys to stage, running through June 29.

Willie Clark looks forward to reading the new Variety each Wednesday, Broadway shows open and close, familiar names listed as having recently died. He prods his nephew/agent, Ben, to pull strings and get him an Alka-Seltzer commercial. When Ben finally brings Willie a solid and lucrative job opportunity, a CBS special on the history of comedy, it requires him to reunite with his long time partner, Al Lewis, who he hasn’t spoken to in eleven years, and for whom he carries a fuming resentment. Forty-three years of professional success from Vaudeville to television, and the “Lewis and Clark” team are not as one. A stiff and uncomfortable first rehearsal is attempted, with a hilarious and meticulous negotiation over placement of two chairs, and we can see that this relationship comes with a lot of baggage, and laughs for us. Cantankerous, crochety, and contrary, these gentlemen struggle to resolve their disgruntlement, and we are along for the amusing ride.

J R Hurst disappears into Willie Clark. Adopting a fluid Jewish-New York accent, and comfortable in the advanced age, committing to the slower movement, yet sacrificing none of the physical comedy befitting a Vaudevillian. Embracing the passion and vitriol of the character, giving nuance, with the childish and over-bearing personality, the fear of loss of relevance, opportunity, and autonomy. A polished performance.

David Stone directs, and is the other half of the duo, Al Clark. Measured, dignified, and highly tailored, he lumbers in, takes a seat and accepts a cup of tea. Hard to see the description we’ve been given by Willie in the man before us. We sense the fondness Al has for his comic partner, even though Willie makes it difficult. Ever the straight man, he keeps his cool when he’s losing control of the scene. His insults delivered as a doctor giving a diagnosis, his one liners, matter of fact. A perfect foil for Willie.

John Keckeisen, as the accommodating nephew and agent to Willie, Ben Silverman, is empathetic and natural. The bringer of groceries, the weekly Variety, and forbidden cigars. Although irritated at his uncle for not remembering his children’s names, exasperated at his failed attempts at linear conversation, he has a forgiving nature. He’s patient, and willing to overlook the missteps of the previous generation, and obviously has a deep fondness for his uncle. Nicely done.

Deb Campbell, as Nurse, is a pleasant contrast to the three male characters. She’s full of sass and confidence, but with the softness we hope for in someone in her line of work. Nurturing and professional, she brings a breath of fresh air to the story.

Lived-in and of its time, the world of this play is a tiny New York apartment with a sticky bolt on the door. Willie stumbles around, unplugging the television, and enjoys people watching out the window. The warm hued room is the perfect little setting for the former star. Richard Shultz is Master Carpenter, and Tracy Ciambra on Properties.

The costumes, by Deb Campbell, are on point. The suits worn by Ben and Al are enviable, rich and period. Beautiful texture and cut. The ensembles Willie dons are goofy, mismatched jammies and sport coats, and befit him perfectly. I love the gleaming white tailored nurse’s outfit!

This play could feel a bit dated, a couple of old farts nagging each other, but The Sunshine Boys has rich silences, character arcs, and laughs! This interesting slice of history takes a considerate look at what it means to retire, have long standing relationships, to need and accept help, and to transition through the unavoidable stages of life awaiting us, should we be so lucky.

Three performances remain : June 27, 28, 29 at 8:00 PM. roxysdowntown.com

