Review: THE LAST LIFEBOAT at Guild Hall Players

There's two sides to every story.

By: Dec. 04, 2023

Consider you are faced with imminent death by drowning in the icy black waters of the Atlantic, or taking your final opportunity to safety, a lifeboat, eager hands and faces beckoning you get in? It seems like an obvious decision, but this is a complicated tale.

Guild Hall Players production of The Last Lifeboat, written by Luke Yankee, now 111 years after the fateful maiden voyage of the infamous RMS Titanic, is the story of the divisive J. Bruce Ismay. As the chairman of White Star Line, Ismay is eager to make the family business a success. The Titanic was built for “luxury not speed,” with a Turkish bathhouse and a heated swimming pool. J. P. Morgan wanting to maximize his substantial investments in the line, vetoes the recommended number of lifeboats from 32 to 16, and Ismay acquiesces to keep the massive project moving forward. Whether due to ignored warnings of icy waters, or trying to win a record for speed, the Titanic hits a 500 foot iceberg and it begins to sink. Ismay is painted as the villain in the loss of 1,500 lives that night. His family is ostracized in their community, and for the rest of his life he must reconcile this impulse.

Jeremy Buoy directs this elegant and evocative production in a minimalist style. He’s cast a strong ensemble and understands the gravity and tone of the tale. Although the space gives a creative puzzle to solve in terms of blocking, and sometimes what we want to see is hidden, it is well executed and an enjoyable evening of theatre.

Mark Schuster as Ismay gives a compassionate and humanizing portrayal. Settling into this role with respect and artistry, depicting a loving son, husband, and father, a relatable everyman. Hard to find him detestable, and easy to feel the terror of ‘the moment’ and how his infamous decision was made.

Standouts from the ensemble are Ashley McCracken-Christy as Florence, the wife of Ismay. She delivers naturalness and dignified empathy. Peter Emery as the dominating father of Ismay, who’s overbearing personality is a balancing foil for the lead. Misty Maynard who is not afraid of the heightened stakes of the given situations, and keeps the audience in the reality of the experience of being a fated passenger. Justin Terrel is a fully developed Hearst giving strong personality and motives. Braden LaBrue-Layman is bold as Senator Smith, and versatile playing the sensitive young son of Ismay.

The ensemble adds so much to the ambience and build of the tale, with most actors playing several roles. Jerusha Lofland, Madison Shulte, Allison Pieschl and Jacob Steward, congratulations everyone, on an epic show!

The lush costumes of Mary Tush Green are enhancing and befitting the time period. The on point properties of Louise Brinegar elevate the bare sets and add authenticity.

Does The Last Lifeboat reclaim the reputation of J. Bruce Ismay, or confirm his historical cowardice?  I love shows that leave room for me to draw my own conclusion, and this one does. What a satisfying night of theatre!

The Last Lifeboat at Guild Hall was November 30 - December 3, 2023. For information about their upcoming shows including Blythe Spirit, I Never Sang for My Father and Hello, Dolly!, follow them on Facebook. Bon voyage!

